COLUMN: Omicron may remind Americans to get vaccinated

It really felt like the end was in sight. There have been plenty of reasons to be concerned, sure, but confidence seemed to be building that the pandemic was closer to its end than its beginning.
If that sense of confidence existed among experts, it has taken a recent blow with news of a variant that has the potential to increase the risk posed by COVID. There was some initial confusion about the name it would be given, but the B.1.1.529 variant is now called Omicron.
There is a rough pattern the scientists, medical community, media, pharmaceutical companies, and governments around the world all seem to follow when new "variants of concern" emerge. Right now, governments are in "travel ban" mode. Pharmaceutical companies are talking about how fast, should it be needed, a modified vaccine can be ready, and are waiting on scientists and doctors to tell them if that will be the case. But the scientists and doctors do not yet know what to tell the pharmaceutical companies in that regard. That leaves the media - the responsible ones, anyway - only being able to report on travel bans, the variant's name, and information about genetic and protein sequences that everyone who is not trained in something akin to microbiology pretends to understand.
The unfortunate part about the current situation is that Omicron appears to be a legitimate threat to the progress that has been made in combating COVID. That progress has already slowed or, if you are particularly pessimistic, been reversed by the Delta variant. It is still far too early to say whether Omicron's destructive potential will be realized, and it is entirely possible the present concerns will have passed by the start of the new year. Right now, the odds seem to be slightly in favor of a regrettable setback and another wave of infections having to be endured.
There is little reason to believe the vaccine-resistant will change their minds about getting what they, in repeated examples of self-parody, call a "Fauci ouchie." There may be some vaccine-hesitant people who, even if it is only due to repetition, finally decide to take the shots. If Omicron awareness serves as a reminder for people to get their booster shots, that has value as well. Thankfully, children as young as 5 years old can be safely vaccinated now. Surely that will provide some collective resiliency against the virus. But until we can reduce the number of living, breathing, walking, and talking petri dishes that give the virus so many opportunities to mutate, there will be more of these cycles of uncertainty in the future.
Those petri dishes come in great variety. As the South African origins of Omicron indicate, many people in other countries want to get vaccinated, but the more thoroughly tested ones are not available to them. Our domestic vaccine holdouts are a more immediate threat to their fellow Americans - particularly those who, for legitimate medical reasons, cannot be vaccinated. But lack of access to a vaccine for hundreds of millions of people around the world is a larger and longer-term menace.
A previous column mentioned the capacity to manufacture, transport, store, and globally administer large numbers of doses of the vaccines was essential to ending the pandemic. It is difficult to imagine why there has not been a larger, or at least more obvious, effort to accomplish this. This crisis presents a rare confluence of self-interest and humanitarianism, offering the developed world a chance to do the right thing and protect itself at the same time. It should make the most of that chance.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.