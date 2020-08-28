Last week, I learned from a guy who sent a letter through our website that our newspaper is “woke” — or at least, the whoever writes our editorials is. And apparently, being “woke” is a bad enough thing that the writer can’t wait for TDP to permanently shut down.
I won’t reveal the guy's name, but I know who he is because I looked him up – after I looked up how he was using the word “woke." Here’s what Urban Dictionary says: “Woke (/ˈwoʊk/), as a political term of African American origin, refers to a perceived awareness of issues concerning social justice and racial justice.[1] It derives from the African-American Vernacular English expression 'stay woke,' whose grammatical aspect refers to a continuing awareness of these issues.”
I immediately understood where this guy is coming from. So I emailed him to thank him for his comments, and for noticing we are advocates for social justice – since one of any newspaper's mission is to give voice to the voiceless. I noticed on his Facebook page he claims to be a Christian, but I did not point out that Jesus commanded his followers to care for “the least of these.” He didn’t mean short people or even children. He meant those living on the margins of society – the kind of folks he hung out with during his time on Earth. I didn't pose this question, either, but I wonder: Why has defending the poor, the lame, the blind, the widow, the orphan, and the stranger has become so distasteful and such a target for ridicule? Why do the mockers usually take aim under the banner of Christianity? It’s like they’ve never read the Gospels.
I am troubled by the racism that has become so overt lately. I know why this is happening, but I won’t go into detail, because it might cause a few readers to pop blood vessels in their heads. Suffice it to say racists have been emboldened to openly verbalize what has been in their hearts all along. Deep down, they’ve always thought they were better than the other little boys and girls with darker-colored skin – because they were taught that. They can overcome that flaw, but only through education, exposure, empathy, and perhaps prayer. I don’t think anyone would disagree it needs to be overcome. Even bigots themselves recognize the negative connotation; otherwise, why would they bleat so defensively that they’re not racists when someone accuses them of being such?
I try to be tolerant of other viewpoints, but there are no “two sides” to the racism discussion. There may be legitimate arguments about reparations, the destruction or removal of monuments, or even affirmative action. But disliking or stereotyping an individual on the basis of skin color is repugnant. I have many friends who disparage the Black Lives Matter movement. They believe it devalues other lives at the expense of Black ones, and it’s difficult to explain why that's not true to someone who does not want to understand. It’s also tough to wrest these folks away from the belief that just because Black Lives Matter, police lives don’t. I know plenty of cops; they strongly defend the right to peaceably assemble and seek redress. Several majored in journalism. Most admit there’s room for improvement, and as with any profession, there will be bad apples. Unfortunately, the bad apples in this barrel can be toxic.
My friends are fairly moderate on my timeline, because they know that, both for personal and professional reasons, I won't allow hate speech. But some anti-BLM friends denigrate the movement on their own timelines. What bothers me is not their bitterness; they have a right to their unhappy views. It's how they are hurting our mutual Black friends – some of whom we’ve known since childhood – that sticks in my craw. I’ve had private conversations with longtime Black friends, and they are astounded at what some people are spouting – people they thought actually cared about them. One Black friend made a telling remark to me privately: “I guess I’ve been telling myself all along that [...] liked and respected me because [...] considered me to be just like one of the other white kids. I guess I was flattered that I would be considered 'like' a white person. It was only recently that I realized that’s really an insult. He didn’t like me for who I was, but for who he allowed me to be in his mind.”
Especially for Americans who thought we'd moved forward, that's a sad commentary on our society. The racism might not be as acute against Natives here, since this is Indian Country, and because there has been extensive interbreeding among Indigenous and white people. The vast number of blue-eyed, blonde-haired Cherokees validates that statement. But still, it’s there – in white friends who rail angrily against the Native campaign to get rid of Indian mascots. Why do they care more about a mascot than the people it demeans? These whites – and more than a few who look white but carry CDIB cards – will make disparaging comments without a thought for the feelings of their Native friends who are privy to their rants, and who may publicly give them a pass but will privately express their grief to allies.
There's been a lot of talk lately about "white privilege," and that, too, is hard to explain – but a recent conversation on Facebook comes close. A white friend said he didn’t understand why so many Indians were angry about mascots like Redskins, Savages, or Warriors. He added, "I wouldn’t get mad if a team was called the Whities, Rednecks, Crackers, White Trashers or some other insult toward white people.” The fact that he would not feel disrespected is one of the best examples I've seen of white privilege. We are so privileged that we are naturally immune to race-based insults.
Think about that over your morning cup of coffee.
