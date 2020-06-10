Former Vice President Joe Biden seemed to have put his proverbial foot in his proverbial mouth around three weeks ago, and immediately there were questions about whether Biden’s comments on Charlemagne Tha God’s radio show were of a racist nature.
During Charlemagne Tha God’s “Breakfast Club” show, Biden said: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you are for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” The machinery of Biden’s damage control began to immediately churn, and the mainstream candidate of the Democratic party, whose congressional voting record had been called into question in terms of the black community, spoke of how he should have never taken the black community for granted. And all of this transpired against the backdrop of many voters wondering about Biden’s choice for a vice presidential running mate, let alone what that “cavalier” remark by the former vice president could mean for the 2020 campaign.
Obviously, in the wake of Biden’s attention-grabbing statement, the question is, how problematic was this comment? If Biden’s words were only in jest, then perhaps one could write the whole affair off as a simple molehill, but certainly not a mountain. At the time this column was penned, there was a widening gap in the polls, with Biden leading President Donald Trump by 11 points, and that included a FOX poll with Biden upending Trump by 8 points. However, positive poll numbers for Biden do not paint the complete picture, because Biden needs to make inroads into the black community.
Biden needs to do more than just select an African-American woman as his running mate in an era of GOP-led voter suppression and electoral interference in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted the black community. Comorbidities like hypertension and diabetes, which are linked to COVID-19 complications, disproportionately affect American blacks. In April, the Associated Press reviewed 3,300 COVID-19 deaths, and 42 percent of those deaths were African Americans.
And concerns about safety net reform during times of great crisis are indeed warranted as this is something that is not new to the American scene. During the 1930s, African Americans did not reap New Deal benefits equal to white Americans, as programs like the Agricultural Adjustment Act provided monetary relief to rural landowners, yet over two-thirds of Southern African Americans did not own land, and even government agencies that did hire African Americans segregated them from white workers.
If Biden is to galvanize the black community against the backdrop of one of the worst health crises our nation has experienced, it is important to consider how Trump has led the nation through COVID-19 at a time when minorities have been affected the most by the disease. Trump is certainly not engaging black voters, but rather he is taking action that will lead to further suppression of the black vote. Remember that Trump threatened to suspend federal funding for the state of Michigan over absentee ballot applications? Trump’s baseless claims about mail-in voting and electoral fraud led the president to engage in a quid pro quo “Ukraine”-type action regarding the state of Michigan and federal aid that is appropriated by Congress.
In the final analysis, I do not envision massive numbers of black voters changing their votes because of Biden’s “Breakfast Club” show comments, and there was nothing illegal about the ballot applications mailed to residents in the state of Michigan. It is, in fact, those ballot applications that will be filled out by the very voters whom the GOP and Trump are trying to suppress.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
