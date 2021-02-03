In 2002, Sens. John McCain and Russ Feingold sponsored the McCain-Feingold Act, which then-President George W. Bush signed, and it was a way to end soft money donations or the unlimited campaign contributions directly to the candidates.
The act signed by Bush was designed to address the issues of the increased role of soft money regarding campaign financing by prohibiting national political party committees from raising or spending any funds not subject to federal limits. The other issue the act sought to correct were the issue advocacy ads or "electioneering communications" that ran 30 days ahead of a primary or caucus or 60 days ahead of a general election, and the language in the bill forbids any such ad paid for directly by a corporation.
The U.S. Supreme Court decision of Citizens United v. FEC, overturned that provision of the McCain-Feingold Act, but not the ban on foreign corporations or the ban on foreign nationals in terms of political spending. In effect, it was Watergate that resulted in the passage of campaign finance laws that put new limits on campaign contributions, and eventually the FEC ruled that donors could donate unlimited or "soft money" to political parties, provided that the funds were used for specific things like voter registration drives.
During the 2004 presidential election, everyone might remember this was the first time we saw the "I'm [name of the candidate], and I approve this message." Subsequently, though, in the wake of the passage of the 2002 McCain-Feingold Act, we saw the rise in activity by 527 groups because there are no upper limits on contributions to 527s and no restrictions on who may contribute. There are no spending limits imposed on these organizations. However, 527 groups are subject to public disclosure regarding funds, and the groups are required by law to register with the IRS.
I always thought the McCain-Feingold Act was definitely a step in the right direction, but the Act was dissected by the 2010 Citizens United SCOTUS decision, and this dissection of the clause of McCain-Feingold by SCOTUS prohibits the government from restricting expenditures for political communications by corporations, nonprofits, labor unions, and other organizations, thus giving the special interests and lobbyists even more power in Washington, D.C., than they had before.
In the wake of the horrific insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6, the joint session of Congress certified the electoral victory of Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, and there were lawmakers that reversed their position regarding the objections that had been raised earlier in that same joint session prior to the attack.
Some members of Congress knew that reversing their position was the right thing to do, but then there were those who stood their ground – like the five Republican members of Congress from Oklahoma, who even after a Trump-fueled assault on our Capitol by domestic terrorists, bought into the lie that the election was "stolen," and continued to give oxygen to the radical and violent right-wing extremists who continue to perpetuate the big lie about a "rigged" 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Some members of Congress were perpetuating a lie that the election was rigged, and we now have seen in hindsight the result of very unethical lawmakers who sided with a lie to further their own political interests – despite the fact that there was never any evidence of electoral fraud. This type of behavior on the part of the national lawmakers should not be tolerated, with the corporate world now enacting its own version of campaign finance reform.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.