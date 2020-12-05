The dread had begun to rise in me, as it always does right before a holiday. The source of imminent depression is not the extra cooking, or the possibility of unexpected guests, or even the extra cleaning that might be involved. Rather, it's the fact that the NSU Fitness Center will be closed, and I can't swim.
For those who don't have a penchant for paddling around a pool, it's hard to explain just how important this is to an arthritic old woman like myself. Swimming is one of the few activities that alleviates the pain. I don't hurt when I'm in water, even if I'm stroking my way up and down a lane. If I could walk around encased in a suit full of liquid, I could probably solve a lot of my own problems, but that's not any more feasible than expecting a COVID-19 vaccination for someone of no political import within the next week. I hope I'm wrong, but I predict the first rounds will go to those who have kissed the proper patooties, rather than those who need them the most. That is, if the butt-bussers aren't anti-vaxxers.
I was informed by one of the cheerful (if unmasked) employees at The Fit that the last day I could hope to exercise for a while will be Dec. 19. Another woman standing there asked, "When will you reopen?" I answered for him, because I knew the routine and had already looked at the calendar: "Jan. 4." He said, sounding a little surprised, "She's right!" That means over two weeks of suffering on my part, as well as the parts of the young people who show up mainly to be seen by others, sweating it up in scanty clothing.
And if you think at least half of the folks who show up at The Fit and other gyms aren't there more to be seen than to improve their health, you are as sadly mistaken as the few remaining New Yorkers who consider Rudy Giuliani in his right mind. I can hardly take seriously the efforts of women who would struggle through a single lap, heads thrust above water to avoid messing up their hairdos and makeup. Several years ago, I watched three college girls clumped together in the shallow end, squealing and pulling off one another's tops in an effort to attract the attention of young men in the vicinity.
I've also endured the indignity of those young men, emerging from the dressing room after having gotten pumped up on the weights, without showering afterward, but looking around and saying, "Ain't no chicks to look at in here." Got news: Any "chicks to look at" would not have returned the favor. I often wonder what happened to the man who would make a huge production of engaging in yoga stances like the Añjali Mudrā, or "mountain pose," only to eventually jump into the water and dog-paddle clumsily to the other end.
The gym is not just a place for the attractive - and the not-so-attractive - to strut their stuff. I've seen candidates for office trying to prove a point, as well as people I knew to be going through divorces, huffing it up on the StairMaster in a quest for the next conquest.
Two weeks ago, I overheard an argument between a young man and a young woman who apparently didn't know each other. The guy - whose gut was bigger than mine, and that's saying something - repeatedly boasted to a pal about how "big" his muscles were getting. He happened to have on a "Make America Great Again" T-shirt. A nearby gal, apparently sick of the bragging about imaginary beefcake and perhaps repelled by the T-shirt, said loudly, "Too bad working out won't make your hero's hands bigger - except he's more interesting than holding onto a cheeseburger than a dumbbell!" After that, it was on, and I quickly left.
Usually the arguments are confined to dressing rooms. I've heard women spar over Trump and other politicians more than anything else, but there was also an occasion when a woman accused another of having an affair with her husband. After they left, another woman said to me, "Have you ever seen the husband?" I said I hadn't, and she promised to point him out the next time he came into the building to strut his stuff. About a month later, she made good on her word. As I rather expected, I found myself surprised that the wife would engage in romantic interludes with this particular Neanderthal, much less some other sight-impaired woman. No offense to Neanderthals.
One thing that has been a source of angst since The Fit reopened after its remodeling is the lack of electrical outlets in the natatorium dressing rooms. I refused to complain, because I'd rather have the pool open than shut down for further remodeling. But other women did make arch observations, including a battleax who threatened to "kick someone's *ss" because she couldn't find a socket to plug in her curling iron.
What appeared to be a maintenance man, hearing her threat, retorted with a sexist comment insinuating the curling iron wouldn't improve her appearance. It's very possible that his was the *ss subsequently kicked. I'm pleased to report that earlier this year, they installed a number of outlets in the dressing rooms. There will now be no need for violence.
The outlets won't solve everything. Friday morning, while in the shower, I squeezed some conditioner from a tube into the palm of my hand, and when I did so, the tube emitted a loud sputtering sound. The woman in the next shower over commented, "When I do that, I excuse myself." I replied, "Sorry, but my hair conditioner isn't imbued with social graces." I'm not sure she got it.
