In 1967, President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt was informed by the Soviet Union – a supplier of weapons to both Egypt and Syria – that Israel had massed troops on the Syrian border. Nasser mobilized his forces and the United Nations forces stationed in the region, since the 1956 Suez Canal crisis, withdrew.
By June 5, 1967 Israel neutralized the Egyptian air threat by attacking Egyptian airfields. Israeli forces led an onslaught against Jordanian forces in East Jerusalem, against Egyptian forces in Sinai and Gaza, and fought Syrian troops in the Golan Heights. By June 11, Israel had captured the Golan Heights, the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. This situation had the potential to draw the U.S. and the USSR into war, but the U.S. and the Soviet Union did not intervene in this conflict and pledged they would make every effort to end the fighting. Soviet and U.S. officials cooperated in the U.N. Security Council to broker cease-fire agreements.
At that time, President Lyndon B. Johnson condemned Nasser's blockade of the straits of Tiran – the sea passage connecting Aqaba with the Red Sea – but stopped short of any U.S. commitment of forces due to the American military involvement in Vietnam. Johnson rejected any permanent change in the legal and political status of the Israeli-occupied territories and emphasized that Arab land should be returned only as part of an overall peace settlement recognizing Israel's right to exist. U.N. Resolution 242 called for the Israeli withdrawal from the territories it had occupied following the 1967 war in exchange for peace with its neighbors.
The land-for-peace formula served as the basis for future Middle East negotiations. In 1973, a coalition of Arab nations attacked Israel in the Yom Kippur War. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter brokered the peace pact that ended 30 years of war between Egypt and Israel, and a provision was included for an Israeli return of the Sinai to Egypt. In 1993, President Bill Clinton oversaw the signing of an agreement that established limited self-rule for Palestinians in the territories annexed by Israel in 1967.
Tragically, these steps for peace were overshadowed by the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. The Second Intifada began in 2000 after Prime Minister Ariel Sharon entered the Temple Mount contested area to assert Israel's claims. The violence that erupted was linked to the failure of the 2000 Camp David Summit to reach final agreement on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Currently, the flash points in the region involve Palestinians, who want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future Palestinian state, and Palestinians have been protesting in Jerusalem due to the attempts by Israel to evict Palestinian settlers.
The independent nation state of Israel was established in 1948, and for over six decades since Great Britain relinquished its League of Nations mandate to the United Nations, there has been a pattern of recurring violence between Palestinians and Israelis, with no end in sight. In the final analysis, an Israeli citizen will never be told to bulldoze his home because it was built on Palestinian land. The system is broken.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
