My husband and I dropped by Pam Moore's the other day, and as many locals know, she's a mantis maven. Pam beckoned Chris and me over to see what was going on, and there, on a bush in the front-yard garden, a pair of mantises were boldly doing the dirty deed. I suppose some people would be impressed by this display, although it was devoid of the kind of frenetic movement and yowling that, for instance, a pair of cats would make.
The "praying mantis" is called such because its "arms" seem to be perpetually displayed in the pose of a supplicant. But if someone slipped into homonym or homophone trouble and wrote "preying mantis," no one who has observed these insects would argue. They'll go after any other critter that doesn't get them first. Including, apparently, wasps. The female mantis is larger than the male, and when it comes to mating, the suitor is usually doomed, because these gals eat their mates. Evidently, his carcass provides the female mantis with the nutrients to nurture the eggs. Many species, like this one, have figured out they can maintain their populations with only a handful of males, and once the females have gotten what they came for, the male is either discarded unceremoniously, or more often than not, consumed.
According to the mothers of women of my generation, it's the opposite in humans - well, without the plating up for din-din. It's possible the mantis type of evolution will eventually happen with humans, which could explain the fearful flurry in several states of male-mounted measures, designed to have a more negative effect on gals than on guys. But I've not heard yet of anyone selling fire pits and spits in case the roasting and subsequent devouring of dudes is imminent.
Pam began explaining what had been going on with her mantids, and telling us the mating could go on for 10 days. One neighbor had just left as we were pulling up, and another came around while we were there, to view the proceedings. At some point, John Yeutter emerged from Pam's house and was listening with Chris as the scientific principles and intricacies of mantid coitus were discussed. After a few minutes, Chris looked at John and said, "There's something wrong with this conversation." My mother, had she been there, would have covered her ears, squeezed her eyes shut, and emanated a weird trilling noise she makes when a noise erupts that she doesn't want to hear. The trilling is deafening if a loogie is being hawked up.
The tale gets more perverse, if that's possible. A day or two later, I noted a Facebook thread wherein Pam was talking with someone - I think it was Toni Bailey - and in response to another query, she said this to Laurie Hand: "Thrips on phlox are still vexing." Yeah. There's definitely something wrong with that conversation. I would have had to look up at least two of those six words myself - maybe three, since I'm not sure whether "vexing" is a verb or an adjective in this case - and I'm no slouch when it comes to vocabulary. Then, Pam added: "Mantes currently are dining on the black wasps that eat the butterfly caterpillars. They will eat good bugs, but the balance in the garden is better than in past years. That's where the mantis egg cases will go next year. Had it with those thrips." I still don't know what those are.
Yet another day passed, and Pam announced that this particular male had escaped his expected fate. Apparently the female had had her fill of wasps, or this male was especially slippery. In the mantis world, that must make him the equivalent of a human politician; they always seem to escape unscathed, as recent events have proved. However, the bug wasn't home free: Another female apparently had her eye on him. I have not looked on Pam's timeline in a day or two; I really don't relish watching a video of one mantis cannibalizing another, especially if crunchy, crackly sounds are involved. And I don't trill.
I'm not a fan of any bug. This peculiarity probably stems from my childhood, when the obnoxious son of a friend of my mother's put a cicada skin in my braids. I don't know why, but June bugs and cicadas always head straight for my hair, and I go berserk until the critter untangles itself or someone else is brave enough to extract it. The other day, a cicada landed in our pool while we were in it, and it made a surprisingly loud buzzing noise as it swam toward me. Mercifully, it took off before it could get into my hair.
Mantises don't buzz, but they are a little creepy because of the way they stare at you, with those beady little eyes - green, but with a tiny black pinpoint. And they can swivel their triangular heads and follow you as you move around. Once when I was in elementary school, I was at the home of Susan Martin (now VanZant), and I tried to get her to kill a mantis because it seemed to be staring at my hair. Instead, she delivered a lecture, ending it with, "They have a right to be here, too - poor little creatures."
The ones at Pam's weren't paying any attention to us, but I've seen mantises "draw a bead" on people, and so has Chris. Once, when we were in college, he attended a national soiree for his fraternity in North Carolina, and he spotted one on a tree. It was about a foot long and it hissed at him. He's been known to exaggerate, though.
I'm trying to adopt a new attitude about mantises. Despite their disconcerting appearance, anything that eats wasps can't be all bad.
