This time last week, I was thinking about "A Tale of Two Cities," by Charles Dickens. Now, I'm thinking of Donovan's "Season of the Witch" - or my version of it: "Season of the Weird." Because in my 60 years, I've never experienced the weirdness of the COVID-19 pandemic: "So many different people to be, that it's strange, so strange - it's very strange to me." An older friend - who admits to evolving from a peace-and-love hippie of the '60s to a "gimme-what's-mine" capitalist of the 21st century - tells me it's like a bad acid trip. He said you didn't want to get out in public in the midst of one of those, because you might do something weird. Now, you don't want to get out in public in the midst of the pandemic because you might catch something weird.
Or maybe not. The ambivalence is driving many people to drink. As we've reported, stuck-at-home humans are making beelines to liquor stores and smoke shops to make sure they're well-stocked. I was shocked that toilet paper took precedence over booze, and predicted that would change. It did. I'm also surprised yeast is unavailable, because I didn't realize so many people still baked bread. Maybe people are learning new skills. Although I don't think enough of us will pick up the ability to fly a commercial airliner anytime soon.
Although almost everything the Press normally covers has been shut down or seriously curtailed, there's more news than ever. For one thing, we're busy tracking down conspiracy theories. As I just told a friend earlier, there are two or three new ones every day to track down, and you wouldn't believe some of them. One friend had seen somewhere that Bill Gates funded the creation of the coronavirus, so he could make money off the vaccine, for which he also owns a patent. That's a national-level story, so I don't have the resources to confirm or deny, but we can look into those with a more local tilt. When we look into these allegations - which normally come via private message - the target of the claims is always riddle with angst. I've listened to several PR folks and other individuals express frustration with the exaggerations, warped information and outright lies people seem to think they can get away with spreading. The problem is, occasionally, one turns out to have a grain of truth. Ignoring the claims is always met with backlash. I've been accused of being paid off - or "sleeping" with someone in a position of power - more times than I care to admit. As I explained to one friend Friday, I don't have time (or the inclination, really) to "sleep" with my own husband these days, much less someone who's trying to control content. Some conspiracy theories are laced with irony - just like the bloviating one sees on social media. Some of my friends railing incessantly against "socialism" were the first to waddle into line for their stimulus checks. Some of those same friends were decrying COVID-19 as a "hoax," but tried to force their way into being tested for it when they have no symptoms. A nurse friend told me a couple of weeks ago about a man who showed up at a mobile testing site in a sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off (always a sign), and he was wearing a red - well, ballcap. She ran him through the questions, and he didn't qualify for the test, but he called her a nasty word that started with a "c" and tried to invoke his "rights." Why is it that type of person always has rights, whereas the rest of us don't?
Speaking of perceived "rights," people more than ever are upset when a newspaper - or a private individual - tries to curtail personal attacks or comments unrelated to posts on social media. A man began grumbling about all the "doom and gloom" on our Facebook page, on a thread designed to inform UKB members what their tribe is doing now. I later reminded our followers that our rules of engagement allow neither personal attacks on individuals, nor comments unrelated to individual posts. That fellow wrote to me in a private message: "I am gong to unfriended your newspaper becase you are trying to take my freedom to speech and have no right. I can say what I want to. You just have bad stuff on page and ... when [Trump is] relected I hope all you fake news he will shut you all down." I've tried to explain "freedom of the press" belongs to the actual press - a private business that can set parameters for its own social media sites - and "freedom of speech" belongs to individuals, and others don't have to listen if they don't want to.
I know folks have pent-up frustration, stuck at home with kids they tolerate three months a year, and spouses they aren't used to being around. I find myself thinking about food, and most of it involves carbs. You'd think with restaurants closed, we could diet, but we're hauling out the bread machines and baking cookies.
The latest kerfuffle is over the stim checks, which have begun arriving. This causes grief as the "haves" crow, and the "have-not-yets" grow their disgruntlement. I've told friends that I'll be the last one to get a stimulus check, because I'm part of the "fake news" crowd. Some people seem to believe me, and I'm starting to believe it myself. It doesn't matter, anyway, because if and when I do get my little infusion of socialism, I'll hand it right back to the government, thanks to that "fake tax cut" enacted a couple of years ago by Congress. I've got to pick up every stitch. ...
