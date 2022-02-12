COLUMN: Ooh-ooh that smell: Can'tcha smell it?

By the time some of you read this, you will be puffed up like toads, putting undue strain on your sofa springs, having inhaled copious amounts of sausage balls, buffalo wings and beer while giving your TV remotes a workout, vacillating between the Olympics and the Super Bowl. The next household item to get a workout will be the commode.
My husband is a plumber by trade, though he's been a managerial type for years. Once, I overheard another plumber say post-Super Bowl toilet trauma is responsible for enriching plumbers more than any other occasion or day of the year. He speculated the Super Bowl meant better business than Thanksgiving - another event marked by overindulgence - because the quality of food served at the November table is better than that of snack items devoured during football games. He asserted that low-quality food - or those high in fat and carb-laden grains - were a supreme challenge for "water closets."
Last week, I mentioned TV ads and said a new slew of blurbs would debut during the Super Bowl. Normally, those are tasteful, even artful, rather than offensive. I thought the Geico ads wherein a female human seemed to be having an affair with a lizard were among the most disgusting. But that was before viewers were subjected to yogic women pushing a product called "Lume." I tried to describe this spray last week, so I won't reiterate except to say the phrase "stinky crevices" was used.
Lume commercials may be a bold step forward from those hawking stuff that removes the smell of feces from bathrooms. They were sort of funny, even if they did discuss a bodily function that usually doesn't make it into polite conversation, unless it's at a college mixer. But people actually buy this stuff. I was talking to a woman last week at the pool about the dung-devouring spray, and she told me it works very well in travel trailers. She explained that you "spray before you go," and you don't have to tolerate any noxious odors. I was fascinated; I had never heard someone admit so candidly to purchasing this product. In my view, shopping for it would require stealth to ward off a sense of shame - akin to the psychological trauma for a woman who must buy feminine hygiene spray, a disposable douche, or yeast infection cream. Or perhaps for a man whose wife has sent him into the store for tampons.
(This is off subject, but a male friend once told me he took a box of tampons and a pack of condoms to a cashier at Walmart, back when there were such things. The guy who checked him out jerked his head at the condoms and said, "I don't think you'll be needing those for a few days." He bought them, anyway.)
After the convo at the pool, I visited one of our TDP facilities, and to my surprise, there on the shelf between the toilet and the sink was a small bottle - white with a black cap, and purple flowers on the label, which read: "Poo-Pourri: Before-You-Go Toilet Spray." There was small print I almost needed a microscope to see: "Concentrated Formula... Natural Essential Oils." Further, the label informed me the scent was Lavender Vanilla. It was 2 fluid ounces, and was good for up to 100 uses. I turned the bottle around: "Spritz the bowl before you go and no one else will ever know!" That's ridiculous; the presence of the spray in the bathroom tells other patrons everything they need to know. It continued: "Behold... the magic of a Jester with the power of a King. Poo-Pourri Lavender Vanilla is a pure blend of Natural Essential Oils that eliminates bathroom odor before it begins - so you can leave the porcelain throne smelling better than you found it!" Then: "Shake well. Spritz 3-5 sprays into the toilet bowl on the water's surface. Proceed to use throne as usual." Below all this was the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval. A limited warranty was included.
It didn't end there. One side of the bottle included a gauge that said: "To own the throne, you must rule with an iron spritz." A thin transparent strip indicated when a new bottle was needed: "Own the throne," "Hold court," or "End of your reign." On the other side, a poem: "There once was a lad from Rhone, whose odor he'd rather disown. Now he's taming his poo, by anointing the loo, and now happily sits on his throne." I don't mean to brag, but I could've done better.
I suppose I'll get phone calls to report toilets clogged by the aftermath of Super Bowl snacks. That would run in tandem with other current news about stopped-up stools in the White House, thanks to a flush of shredded official documents. At least no Poo-Pourri is needed there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.