In a departure from almost all contemporary political and social commentary, this column is focused on a mindset and philosophy that appears to be on life support within American society. Circumstances often create headwinds for it. Our own psychological makeup can often work against it. Our leaders are frequently complicit in its erosion.
Take optimism. Examine the context of any historic achievement beyond the relatively superficial amount of attention it gets (or can get) in classrooms and popular culture, and it becomes clear the triumphs we not only take for granted, but assume were inevitable, were anything-but-sure things and that there were plenty of people around who constantly reminded those who were doing the work how hard it would be to bring their dream, goal, or intended change to fruition.
To this day, crackpots still claim the moon landing was faked. One can only imagine what scientists and engineers were telling John F. Kennedy at the time about the possibility of putting a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s. There can be very little doubt that accountants were quick to remind him of the cost. It wouldn't be at all surprising if someone, somewhere, didn't chime in that we could already make cheese on Earth, so it would be silly to send people to the moon to get more there. Whether the objections are technical, financial, or just plain ridiculous, they are always present and self-righteously portrayed as prudence.
The U.S. is experiencing a time of great tension. It is a tension brought about by our supposed leaders, who foment it. It is exactly this type of climate that allows our doubts to supplant our ambition, our fears to overwhelm our confidence, and our worries to displace our courage. The people who genuinely do not believe tomorrow can be better leverage difficulties and amplify challenges trying their best dissuade those who do believe from acting. Ironically, the personality of optimists can work against them as they are prone to believe that inspiration and positive motivations will eventually find their way into the hardest of hearts. They soon come to realize, though, that there are those who will never view the world as a place to ask "what's next" in terms of how to improve people's lives. They even begin to understand that some people thrive in, or even enjoy, an environment filled with controversy and strife.
It is then that the aspirational among us step forward, remembering progress requires work to achieve and effort to maintain. It is then the work begins in pushing back against those who find whatever excuse they can - whether it be technical, logistical, financial, social, or political - to maintain the status quo or even attempt a reversion to a bygone era somehow (and almost always erroneously) perceived as being better.
We're in the middle of a contest for the very soul of our nation. And it is a competition that transcends the partisan and political contexts in which it seems almost every debate or conversation is conducted. Because optimists can be conservatives, libertarians, or liberals; Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, or independents, we shouldn't confine ourselves to the inherently limited scope of politics and partisanship when deciding whether the U.S. has better days ahead of it. If that continues to be the only prism through which we evaluate our challenges and their potential solutions, we risk a lengthy subjugation of the trait that has historically defined us as a people: our faith in the future, otherwise known as optimism.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
