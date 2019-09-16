Last week’s column was related to the topic of gerrymandering, which is the redrawing of district boundaries for partisan purposes. Though highly summarized, the detrimental effects of the phenomenon were described, along with the consequences of allowing it to remain unchecked. This week, the focus is on what the potential remedies may be for this scourge on our democratic process.
It appears that, for the foreseeable future, the federal courts are not a viable alternative to limiting the practice. In a 5-4 decision in June, the court ruled that addressing partisan gerrymandering is not within the power of the U.S. Supreme Court. That leaves the issue to be addressed in Congress or through various mechanisms at the state level.
Congress is unlikely to act. Though there are additional reasons they would choose not to do so, most of them originate from the same source. Parties in power always imagine they will remain so, especially if they avoid taking away the structural advantages of incumbency. It is an enormous advantage to a political party to be in power at the time new census data is available and ready to be used to redraw the lines on the map that define our elections for the ensuing decade. This means state legislatures are also unlikely to act, at least until the electoral ramifications for ignoring the problem outweigh the advantage gained by manipulating boundaries.
Direct action by the public, through initiative petitions, is another avenue to resolving the problem. However, there are 26 states where that option is not available to voters, as their states do not allow for the appropriate type of initiative petitions at that level. Eight of those states already make use of the most commonly proposed solution of a non-partisan, independent redistricting commission. That leaves 18 states, the remaining 42 of which still allow their legislatures to redraw electoral boundaries, and in which voters could attempt to resolve the issue through a ballot initiative. Even then, three of those states only allow for statutory-level reform, meaning any changes made through that process are less durable and more subject to being undermined by legislatures.
This leaves the only option for many people: the court systems of the state in which they live. But court battles are lengthy and costly, often still requiring some type of collective action to provide the funding and resources necessary for initiation of the proceedings, much less carrying them through to a successful completion. There have been successes in combating gerrymandering in both Pennsylvania and North Carolina, though this was a federal case and based on demographic considerations. And there remain windows of opportunity to address the situation in many places before the census is completed and the redistricting process begins in 2021. However, those windows are rapidly closing, and Americans may be frequently debating and adjudicating this issue throughout the upcoming decade.
That process of debate and remediation can start here, in our own backyard. The Oklahoma Legislature is guilty of having aggressively gerrymandered districts in 2011, leading to Tahlequah (and many Cherokee County residents) being “lumped in” with Muskogee when the new state Senate district lines were drawn. This was done for nakedly partisan reasons, but legal challenges were unsuccessful.
Perhaps the process in 2021 will be more objective than what we saw here, and across the nation, a decade ago. Though egregious, our local example pales in comparison to what has taken place across the country. If we, as a nation, are truly committed to fair and equal elections, then partisan gerrymandering has to become a thing of the past.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
