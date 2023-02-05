COLUMN: OSU can cheer for Tahoma 31 turfgrass

On Jan. 29, the San Francisco 49er's played against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Some may be upset about the outcome of that game, while others are ecstatic. Oklahoma State University fans can still be cheering because they played on Tahoma 31 turfgrass. Wait, how does what turf they play on relate to Oklahoma State University?
In the mid-1900s, turfgrass research began at OSU with the leadership of several faculty members. Dr. Charles Taliaferro began breeding and developing turf bermudagrasses in the mid-1980s. Since then, OSU has independently or collaboratively released seven bermudagrass cultivars to the turfgrass industry. An industry that contributes about $40 billion per year to the U.S. economy and approximately $1 billion per year to the Oklahoma economy. Tahoma 31 was bred from two cold-hardy, drought-resistant plants found in the extreme landscapes of South Africa and China. The mother plant was collected on a hike in the east side of the Himalayas in China, and the father plant was collected in South Africa.
Dr. Wu and the turfgrass team grew the parent plants at OSU in 2006. The following year, the seed was then germinated at the OSU Agronomy Research Farm in Stillwater. Over 10,000 progenies were created from these two crosses. After that, the selection process began. Only 1,600 plants remained by 2008. This is when the plants were moved from greenhouse trials to outdoor trials for the next couple of years. However, in 2010, Oklahoma experienced a frigid and dry winter. Notably, Oklahoma had a strong winter storm that came up from the southwest in late January of 2010. This storm hit all of Oklahoma, with the northwest Oklahoma/panhandle area getting 6-8 inches of snow, and the northeast sections receiving around 0.5 inches of freezing rain followed by 6-8 inches of snow. This storm provided all of Oklahoma with either ice, snow, freezing rain, or a wintery mix of these. The winter of 2010 was a harsh one, and it crushed most of the remaining 1,600 plants, except for No. 31.
Tahoma 31 has an impressive story behind it, and it is still holding up to its name today. According to National Turfgrass Evaluation Program and University Testing, Tahoma 31 ranks No. 1 in cold tolerance: winter survivability, low water use, exceptional turf quality, early spring green-up, shade tolerance, and traffic tolerance.
It is no wonder why it is installed in more than 50 golf courses, football fields, soccer complexes, and baseball parks. It is used with teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Arkansas Razorbacks. It was used at Tulsa's Southern Hills Country Club for last year's PGA Championship. Tahoma 31 is also the turfgrass of the U.S.A. Softball Hall of Fame field, the U.S. Capitol lawn, and a host of other university facilities. Tahoma 31 is so neat, and it was developed by Oklahoma State University.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
