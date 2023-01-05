COLUMN: Out with the old, in with the new

Out with the old, in with the new. Out with the old, in with the new. It's not just the New Year.
This is the very rhythm of the breath we take. We spend the early part of our lives acquiring more and more stuff, until the house, attic, garage, storage building, and rental unit are overflowing. Then many of us have an epiphany, realize that stuff is consuming all our time - the measure of life - and downsizing begins.
Here - if you need to wax philosophical today - is my offering for your quiet moments. At what point does the focus on growing overwhelm the focus on living? How do you maintain that healthy churn of in and out? Is that old axiom about the only constant in life being change, the secret? It's not about growing; it's about changing for the better?
Now for even more fun, bump those thoughts on up to the municipal and regional level. We are so thrilled about our growth wave. All these new businesses, new buildings, new people, and new opportunities are exciting. Our arms are open wide to welcome and encourage more. Every new thread in the tapestry that is Tahlequah makes us more vibrant and more enticing to others.
At least it is until that point at which it might overwhelm the essence that is Tahlequah. Throughout all of the growth before us, we have to ensure that the culture, vibrancy, history, and rhythm that is unique to Tahlequah continues to shine through. Ah, now we've jumped into assimilation: the state of being socially integrated into the culture of the dominant group in a society.
It is critical that we are mindful and intentional about supporting and encouraging the businesses unique to Tahlequah. After all, while we can't wait for WhatABurger to open, every new WhatABurger will be much like any other. We may want a Ross Dress for Less, but if we get one it will be like the others. For something that says "Tahlequah," we still very much need Southside Drive In and our boutiques.
We are so fortunate to have a well-educated and capable city planner on staff. At a city level, there are many conversations between Taylor Tannehill and those other individuals and entities that make decisions influencing our growth. Targeting a well-balanced community requires ensuring infrastructure to support traffic and utility needs. It requires an intentional effort to recruit new retail and service businesses that complement and enhance what we already have, that fill a need.
These conversations, by necessity are regionally focused. If we're to reduce traffic congestion at the Walmart/Reasor's intersection, we have to eliminate the need for all vehicles driving north and south to pass through those lights. Any serious traffic corridor conversation must include our county commissioner and tribal partners. A road that ends at the city/county line just wouldn't be very helpful.
All those new housing additions being built in the county and businesses that locate within a short driving distance, they all add statistically to influence the decisions of developers. With good planning and coordinated efforts, "in with the new" won't automatically mean out with the old.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
