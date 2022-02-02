COLUMN: Overton Windows exist in politics today

I'm reading an old thriller by Glenn Beck, "The Overton Window." The author sets the adventure amid political radicals. While it is a bit of an interesting read, the more fascinating attraction is the Overton Window itself. It is a thing.
Overton windows exist all around us. According to Wikipedia, the Overton window is the range of policies politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time. It is also known as the window of discourse.
We've all noticed that sometimes, the "Me Too" Movement reminds us of a time when sleeping with a Hollywood film producer actually was about advancing a budding acting career, and fairly matter-of-fact. Today, that's not a career strategy for an actress and certainly not for a producer. Likewise, hark back to how the feminist movement changed sexuality in the 1970s and early 1980s, like never before. Feminists shifted the Overton Window on women's sexuality.
Now, imagine that over the course of a lifetime, the basic range of many acceptable policy options shifts rather dramatically. Today, same-gender couples can marry in all states and have been able to do so since 2015. As with gender equality, often the U.S. Supreme Court shifts the Overton Window.
All my law-practicing life, I knew from study of the law and history that no justification existed for the State of Oklahoma to assert jurisdiction over tribal members. The Enabling Act, the Organic Act and the original Oklahoma Constitution acknowledged tribal sovereignty. It was not until after statehood that a slow and eventually replete assertion of state jurisdiction solidified. With the McGirt case, the courts have reconciled history, much to the chagrin of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who still isn't over it.
The Overton Window is a spotlight on that which falls within the range of possibilities for lawmakers and policymakers. Today, we hear debates about universal basic income, which was never proposed by Joe Biden, but which was floated by presidential candidate Andrew Yang in the last primary election. It turns out that 130 or more countries are experimenting with some form of conditional basic income.
Progressives were exasperated during the Trump years because the former president broke through citizens' expectations, shifting the Overton window in many ways. Never before had conservatives been open to such a revolving door in U.S. National Security leadership. Never before had a candidate made it through the respectability and confidence filter with a tawdry history of financial and sexual embarrassments. Previously, we had presumed bankruptcy and infidelity were bars to electability. Was the Overton Window shifted for all candidates? Or has Trump managed to make himself a special exception to the expectations we have always held about candidates for the presidency?
Truly, some universally-accepted aspirations do apply regardless of political labels: We all want clean water, decent housing, skills and education, good health and family security. We disagree, however, in the best way to achieve those basic human requirements. Sometimes the debate is binary and framed as "for or against." Then "Black Swan" paradigm shifters sometimes offer solutions that appear to come from left field, compared to established norms. Bernie Sanders, is one, for example.
The views of Democrats and Republicans are within the Overton Window. Shifting the Overton Window involves introducing new ideas that gain traction and following, adding fresh policy perspectives. As we move toward midterm elections this Autumn, think about how fresh new ideas are competing with the same old for-and-against views. Big changes are on the horizon, and party affiliation is not the main determinant of outcomes. We may get some badly-needed fresh air if we have the courage to open the window.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
