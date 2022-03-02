COLUMN: Paintin the landscape for war

Your debit card is declined. It is a frozen-in-time moment as you cast about for how you will pay for your groceries or your gas. You'd give whatever it takes to be restored to the most basic level of being able to do business. Maybe you're Russia.
The European Union took steps to shut down Russian international banking in a bold sanction. Russia stands to lose $80 billion of the $1.7 trillion Russian economy. Wells-Fargo is cautioning global investors against the Russian stock market, now in its fifth worst crash in history. $200 billion of foreign investors' money has drained out of Russia. The ruble is trading lower than ever in history. There is a run on Russian banks. Russian ATMs are not all working. Insiders made advance stealthy withdrawals before the banking blockade.
Russian weather has been similar to Cherokee County Oklahoma recently. Despite the inhospitable dangerous cold, some 3,000 - and growing - anti-war protestors have been detained, and sometimes brutally dragged away. Most detentions are in and around Moscow, but protests are cropping up like wildfire all over the world.
Countries have closed their airspace to Russian flights. In the U.S., vodka is uncool, although only one percent of vodka actually comes from Russia.
Ukraine gave up nuclear capability in a 1994 agreement known as the Budapest Memorandum, in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S., Great Britain and Russia. The 2014 Minsk Protocol set boundaries and demilitarized the Ukrainian border. In 2015, a revised plan reduced separatist assaults. The U.S. was poised to send weapons, then a cease-fire was reached. Last June, Presidents Biden and Putin vowed to dialog, but in February, the Russian Duma recognized two Ukrainian coal-mining districts, Donetsk and Luhansk, as republics.
These two easternmost "states" have a population of 3.6 million, which is roughly equivalent to the population of Oklahoma. In those two districts most Ukranians speak Russian, partly because Russian coal miners immigrated to work there. Russian tanks and soldiers are spreading across Ukraine, as women and children flee to Europe. Each day the refugee count goes up, the civilian death count goes up, the Russian troop death count goes up.
Rifles and gear have been distributed to Ukrainian civilians. They defend their towns bravely, guerilla style, sometimes defiantly against poetic hopeless vulnerabilities.
The world watches these events unfold. Intelligence-watchers say this is the eve of a new type of war which is televised online, from citizen cellphones in bunkers and satellites and citizen drones assessing tank convoys. This is a war with open information. That's new.
Meanwhile, Putin has placed its nuclear arsenal of 6,000 warheads on high alert. Ukraine is fighting with everything it's got, and the world hopes it can hold its own against the modern, massive Russian army.
Amid this unprovoked Russian aggression, Trump calls Putin a genius. Fox, the cable op/ed social persuader is fawning in its coverage. Tucker Carlson regularly appears on Russian Television, which is being ostracized by the world. And the GOP is split up into two camps: MAGA fans who worship Putin versus traditional conservative hawks. For those too young to remember, Republicans dating back to the Cold War era were strong military hawks united in opposition to Russian aggression.
Republicans should consider Putin's brinkmanship as an opportunity to pull back from the Trump cliff and rejoin humanity worldwide in preserving global stasis, because a long slow extinguishment of Putin will starve-out innocents.
Unfolding sanctions in an interconnected world show global democracy's ideological superiority over Putin's tyranny. The tragedy will have been lives lost before it plays out.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
