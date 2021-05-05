Two shootings in Tahlequah in less than 24 hours? OK, technically, not in the city limits, but in the surrounding county. There isn’t a wall at the city limits sign. We’re all shopping, dining, and working together. I don’t have any more details than you do, but it seems pent-up anger is touching all areas of our country – even God’s country here in the foothills of the Ozarks.
It was just a year ago I was writing, “Does unity require total accord? If we have different goals, concerns and histories does that mean that we cannot be a community? Are our differences so great that we are doomed to be groups of like persons who happen to reside in proximity to each other, pointing fingers and assigning blame?” It was an appeal for acceptance. Now, it seems, we need forgiveness.
Between the politics and the pandemic of the past 18 months, most of us are feeling battered, bruised, and tired. A spark, just a spark, and we’re set to go. A collective deep breath, a mandatory walk in the woods? How do we individually and jointly unwind, let go and remember to love again?
Anger is a different kind of beast. I remember an incident as a young bride of about 18 who had a lot to learn. Don’t remember exactly what I was mad about, but my spouse walked into the kitchen and I warned him, “I’m mad and I need you to leave me alone.” He thought it was funny. Ultimately, I picked up the bottle of Palmolive liquid sitting by the sink and chased him through the living room. Just as he ducked down the hallway, laughing all the way, I threw that bottle at him with everything I had.
Yes, there was a very satisfying thwack as the bottle hit the wall. But the bottle broke and green dish soap dribbled to the floor. Guess who got to clean that up? And did you know that every time you wipe down a wall for years after, Palmolive will still suds?
Our lives are different than they were not so long ago. We have had very little control over the things that threatened us. Fear, injustice, no respect for our feelings – oh, we have good reason to be mad. Now what do we do with all this steam? Explosions of anger make no sense, and can follow for years, creating more problems, even though forgotten most days.
Let it go? Now that’s the hard one many will struggle to accomplish. Forgiveness? Walking away from anger isn’t weak – it’s one of the hardest things you’ll ever be asked to do. Ultimately we learn forgiveness isn’t a gift handed to those who have offended. Forgiveness is what allows us to move on, to live the best future we have ahead. It’s a gift to ourselves.
We can’t control others. Apologies won’t be forthcoming. Don’t let anger steal your joy any longer.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
