Less than two weeks in on self-quarantine, it is becoming obvious who is an introvert and who is an extrovert. I’ve been wonderfully productive at things I love to do: making quilts and cleaning house. Getting a voicemail is plenty of human interaction for me.
When I’m really feeling social, I check out Facebook. Social isolation has made me more versatile as an artist. I’m making an art gallery website to sell art since my gallery is closed. I’m catching up on legal drafting, while the courthouses are closed except for emergencies. I loves me some solitude.
My extrovert relative is stir-crazy. He wants to socialize. He’s watching movies and reading books voraciously. He loves conversation, even though human interaction is the bridge used by the virus to leap to its next host. Transmissibility is not his friend. He’s a "people person." He never needs to be alone. He doesn’t even relish being alone.
The president’s desire to have a big, churchy Easter will not be achieved, because the black swan of transmissibility will still be circling overhead. Then, by Mother’s Day? Probably not. Ed Yong in The Atlantic says pandemics get fixed by three things: herd immunity, where 60 percent of the public gets sick and enough of the virus falls into survivor-immune bodies to "burn it out"; vaccination, which has no historic precedent of being developed fast enough in adequate abundance to meet our aspirations for spring; and for every nation to respond robustly with adequate treatments and medical equipment to contain it.
Although we don’t have clear leadership, a patchwork of these three strategies all deployed at once is the best way to apply complex solutions to formidable problems. These remedies are not mutually exclusive. Some researchers are working on vaccination and immunities. Some families are staying home and not jumping into the risk pool during these early, high-stakes times, when more than one in 10 patients dies. Policy leaders are teaming up on a global scale, playing whack-a-mole at the nations whose viral fires are raging out of control.
Our best course is to buy time to spread out the burden on hospitals, docs and nurses. We may still get the virus, but when we do, it will be after the swabs and masks have made their way here to Oklahoma. If others see the good in isolating, the docs won’t die. And maybe, supply chains will have become less global. We’ll need to dial that back. Don’t worry, because no one will make anybody do anything. It will be a matter of logic. It will make money sense. Regional competencies will blossom.
Regardless, it will be a long endgame and a paradigm shift. We’d best adapt and evolve, with resilience. We cannot eradicate the virus. It is with us now. We will have learned the irony that if we love someone, we don’t get too close. And newborn babies who come into the world will have grown up under a different paradigm than the one their parents knew. They may not get those parties where a dozen kids crowd around a big birthday cake and someone blows out the candles.
These new people will grow up thinking the bathroom door knob and the shopping cart handle are nasty things. They’ll probably all agree it should be a health regulation for the stores to clean those things. Anti-vaxxers may reconsider. Airline seats may get bigger and be upholstered in sterilizable surfaces. Maybe we’ll all become closer. Our hearts may be stirred by compassion for fellow man, and our minds may reason that our fates are intrinsically bound together, because we are all mutually interdependent.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
