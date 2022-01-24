COLUMN: Pandemic has changed ways of life

The pandemic has changed things. Shopping from home is no longer seen as something only hipsters do. Working from home is considered by those who still go into the office to be merely lazy, rather than the result of a communist plot. Facebook is now a cesspool instead of just a time-waster. Many of us who absolutely hated needles now consider ourselves privileged to be pin cushiond. And in combination with advances in home theater technology, movies have become a lot more fun to watch at home instead of at a multiplex.
Of course, Jeff Bezos is now twice as rich as before. Some people have discovered they are financially, and even emotionally, better off not returning to their cubicle farms. Not content with the damage they've done in the real one, Facebook has started creating its own universe, so they'll have an entirely new "reality" to transform into a psychological post-apocalyptic hellscape. And I think my wife talks more while we are watching movies at home than the flock of middle-schoolers do at the theater.
So, maybe nothing is really that different, after all? That remains to be seen.
Thankfully, it seems the time when we'll be able to see it is drawing near. While there is still significant risk of a new COVID virus strain that could end a lot of lives and destroy the health of a lot more people, it seems as if an equilibrium is being reached. No, that isn't a scientific statement, and no one has a crystal ball. But anti-COVID therapeutics are becoming available. Vaccinations have slowed, but are still increasing.
Although it is just a small, thin, temporary silver lining in a really dark cloud, natural immunity isn't completely devoid of value. There is a better general understanding of the capabilities of the virus and how to avoid it. In short, we are integrating the existence of the virus into our lives, even if only in stilted, limited ways. Eventually, even the people who have caused the collective experience of the pandemic to drag on needlessly will develop appropriate and sufficient risk assessment management skills.
Yes, a coronavirus that is even deadlier than all the other strains before it could begin to circulate at some point. Yes, we are at increased risk of a major calamity if the supposed mildness of the Omicron variant gives us a false sense of security and even the more rational among us let their guards down before it does. No, we are not done with all this - not just yet. But we are close; tantalizingly so. It appears we missed our chances to avoid the virus from becoming endemic. If that is going to happen, human effort and technology may need assistance from nature. And we may get it. Even if we don't, we're closer to the end of this than beginning.
It will be interesting to see, when this is all over, if people continue to shop from home. Will they continue to find satisfaction outside the workplace? Will they continue to reward social media bloviators with clicks and views? Will they cling to the belief that Bill Gates is using nanoprobes to compel people to watch "Yellowstone"? Then again, that's as good an explanation as any for why anyone would do such a thing.
Regardless, it is nice to be able to give some thought to a post-pandemic world, even if it won't technically be a post-COVID one.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
