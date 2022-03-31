COLUMN: Pandemic made us do it

The last two years have been challenging. Whether for better, or worse, it changed our thought process.
Working from home, our business lives didn’t change much, although we did begin discussions on retirement and what that may look like someday. We are both workaholics, and strangely enough, enjoy our jobs, but after the threat the pandemic posed of how quickly things can turn for the worse, we decided to start thinking outside the box.
We have friends who purchased second homes at the lake, condos in Florida, timeshares in Cancun, and as much as that sounds like great fun, it was never anything we wanted to pursue. Living on 10 acres gives us lots to do with the mowing, gardening and weeding, so when he mentioned looking at acreage for a place to get away and relax, I wasn’t interested.
I can see all the wildlife I need right here, I said. But it will be a place you can be surrounded by wildlife, woods and water. He pleaded his case on the great deal he found on more acreage than anyone needs or wants, with no electricity or water. To do what, I asked.
In a blink of an eye, we’re now proud owners of land in a town whose population is so low it’s not even posted. Who knows how many times I’ve said, “I’ll never live here,” and although he agrees, I’m not sure I believe him.
A place to get away from it all is an understatement. The driveway to get to our new second home, aka trailer, is a mile. Guess we don’t have to worry about door-to-door salespeople or trick-or-treaters, although we did find out, the hard way, dirt roads aren’t friendly when it’s raining.
I’ve a new profound respect for mud. Not only does it turn into concrete in a short amount of time, it stains clothes and can turn skin into leather. When he asked me to spend a week at the land, I’m ashamed to say I didn’t believe the weather gurus when they said it was going to rain for three days.
When the water started pooling close to the trailer a vote was taken whether or not to start making trenches to the natural ravines in the land. I voted no, he voted yes, and the dog ran to the door to go outside, so that was marked as a yes.
It felt like an episode of “Naked and Afraid,” although we were fully clothed. The tractor came in handy to help in this quest to divert water and eventually we were able to stop the water intrusion from our humble home on wheels.
Once we were home and mud-free I thought for sure the scales would reflect the weeks’ worth of strenuous activity digging trenches, but instead I gained a pound.
When I gave him the news of the weight gain, his only comment was, “This land is either going to keep us alive or kill us.”
And so it seems. This land was made for you and me.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
