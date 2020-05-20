Dr. Rick Bright came forward, and spoke about the lack of an effective White House pandemic response plan, and we are hearing less and less of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. And then, low and behold, the White House press secretary waves around an official-looking presidential binder that contains the actual “plan” for combating a disease that has now killed – at the time this column was penned – over 300,000 people in the world, with over 80,000 dead in the United States.
Every day when I wake up, I feel like the country seems “normal,” and then I remember what we, as a nation, are still facing, and that is the threat of an invisible killer that knows no race, creed, religion, sexual orientation, nationality, gender, or political affiliation.
Dr. Bright warned lawmakers there is no national strategy in terms of a vaccine, and that is unacceptable. Every time the GOP lawmakers were asked a question during Dr. Bright’s hearing, they talked about hydroxychloroquine, and isn’t it bad enough that we have a company, Xephyr LLC, that is now being sued by the FDA for marketing products containing colloidal silver as a remedy for COVID-19? What is paramount regarding Bright’s whistleblower complaint is that from a federal standpoint, we as a nation are not ready to declare any victory over COVID-19.
How did we get to the point where states have been bidding against one another for PPE, or trying to obtain PPE from China? What did President Donald Trump do with February? Trump’s logic seems to be, and he did speak to the fact that we, as a nation, are testing as we should be, and that there are cases of COVID-19 because we are testing.
Yes, I certainly cannot dispute that type of logic from a president who, initially, spoke of COVID-19 as a hoax, and how he envisioned the churches full by Easter. All of this has transpired in the absence of an effective national unified response to the outbreak, and considering the federal government declared COVID-19 as a national emergency, shortages in the national stockpile of PPE, and a failure to ramp up COVID-19 test kits was certainly no way to lead the country to any victory over this invisible killer.
What is lacking here in terms of an effective response to this outbreak is the lack of a unified national model for the sovereign states to follow. And isn’t it somewhat disconcerting how the White House was not going to implement the CDC 17-page draft recommendation for reopening America? And shouldn’t everyone in the nation be concerned when Trump has, in effect, helped foment domestic rebellion by encouraging armed protesters who have raged against restrictions designed to save lives? These armed protesters – such as the likes of those who have marched on the grounds of the state capitol in Michigan – are more than likely the same type of people who would open carry to prevent a mass shooting, but refuse to wear a mask to prevent a COVID-19 death.
We, as a nation, have seen national lawmakers dump stock in a measure of self-preservation in the wake of a global pandemic that has not only killed over a quarter of a million people, but disrupted every aspect of life on Earth. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, negative aspects of humanity have surfaced, such as unemployment fraud – and remember that every government decision can mean life or death. The presidential election of 2020 is about just that: life or death.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
