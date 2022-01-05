COLUMN: Pandemic world reminiscent of 'The Jetsons'

If you grew up watching The Jetsons, the speculation is that George Jetson was born in 2022. There are some analogies to the real 2022. We do have flying cars. Jane’s dreary carpal tunnel from pushing buttons all day has been superseded by our wifi voice-enabled devices, including my favorite: The all-in-one washer dryer combo. You can start to wash and dry your clothes while shopping, and come home to a finished chore.
Another thing about The Jetsons was the existential setting. This world – like that of The Flintstones – was not one of bustling crowds and random interactions. George and Jane pretty much lived in isolation. And we do, too.
Last week, some of us were brainstorming on preparing for the future. We dreamed of positioning Tahlequah as the Illinois River base town, situated between the new big waterpark at Watts and the fabulous bike trails going in at Vian. We considered when we’d expect to revert to pre-pandemic lifestyles, too.
Thing is, there may not be a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, although we all long for the days when we could attend massive concerts in a sea of humanity. There’s a certain joy in being just one pixel on a landscape. We’re social animals – some more than others. We like people. Other humans, even when we’re anonymous, give context and meaning to our existence.
And so, we adapt to a new normal, not as isolated as author E.M. Forster in 1909 imagined in “The Machine Stops,” where earthlings in isolated pods live in leisure alone, and all of their meaning comes from contributing to abstract and hypothetical ideas in a remote forum.
I have stopped pining for going back to work in the courthouses of Northeastern Oklahoma. Used to be, courthouses bustled with a crowd of traffic. Dockets were jam-packed and took up half a day. Folks would go there to people-watch. Someone having court would bring an entourage. It was elbow to armpit at times, in places.
Now one passes through a series of baffles to reach a judge: Is their temperature OK? Are they girded with a face mask? One court required attendants to wear sterile gloves. Do they have metal in their briefcases? Which courtroom are they booked for? Only the parties are admitted. Open court is before smaller crowds now. Dockets are shorter. And although it is harder than ever to get a judge’s signature to set a hearing, the proceedings are faster and more concise. It is harder to visit with colleagues in a mask. We lose some social cues when our mouths cannot be seen.
So I have resolved to become more self-contained in my lifestyle. It involves not depending so much on income, since I have discovered that staying home saves money. My future plans are for one of those combo washer-dryers, but I won’t need the wifi. Like Jane Jetson, I’ll take the risk by pushing the convenience button, happy enough not to have to go down to the waterfall to scrub my clothes on a rock. Someday, I will get a hot tub, for refreshing after a few hours of ricking firewood. The home improvement industry went up 3 percent in 2021. Others are thinking likewise.
It may be time to fade out of the notion that we’ll wake up someday and resume our most cherished pre-pandemic lifestyle elements. Think of it as a cultural paradigm shift and find the analogies: Music online, dinner parties for two, cute puppy videos. These things are not dependent on anyone believing that viruses are real. They happened because the herd is adopting a new social construct.
You may find pockets of folks who resist change, evolution, adaptation and real-time assessment of the risks. In retrospect, everything is ephemeral.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
