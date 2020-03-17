A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the importance of staying calm in a crisis and the fact it was crucial to disseminate accurate and factual information. As a global society, it appears to me we have woefully failed in those two areas this past week.
I said in that same column that the coronavirus is of serious concern and should not be taken lightly. I also added that many out front speaking about and reporting on the disease seemed almost giddy about getting the information to the public. Understand I am not saying the virus is not real, and don’t think I don’t understand the seriousness of it. What I am saying is we all need to play our part in sending out factual information and stop panicking, which only adds to the hype and hysteria.
These past few days, I have been completely lambasted on my own personal social media pages for encouraging caution yet calmness. The new buzzword for the week is "social distancing." Yes, I understand it, but it is amazing how every so often the phrase of the day is introduced and everyone and his dog has to use it in every conversation.
A large part of the hysteria and hype has to do with the failed communication of those who should be keeping the critical information flow current and factual. The sharing of false information causes more problems than the virus itself.
Many blame the media, but take a step back and think about it. You need to define “media.” Realize social media memes and many articles on our feeds are not actually real news media outlets. Daytime talk shows like "The View" or opinion shows – like Rachel Maddow on the left and Glen Beck on the right – are just that: opinion programs. They are not classified as real “news” programming.
Understand I am not paid to write this column, and this is not a paid endorsement when I say it is very important to rely on “real” news outlets like here in the Tahlequah Daily Press. Other outlets to use for real information on this virus outbreak are places like cdc.gov. For latest updates, go there instead of your social media feed. Our editor, Kim Poindexter, and her staff have done a great job at keeping our community informed with real facts. From one journalist to another, kudos, Kim. Nice job.
It appears that many can’t be really happy unless there are problems, and they seem to thrive on panic and hysteria, being almost upset if anyone else encourages calm and levelheadedness. Understand some people have personalities to remain calm in a crisis. It isn’t that they aren’t concerned, are irrational or uncaring, or think this issue isn’t real. They just remain calm and roll with the punches as best they can.
So, here we are. Schools and offices closed, sports gone and the world seems to be falling apart. Is it OK for you to panic? Well, if that’s what you want, I guess it is OK. Hide in your house for the next nine months if you want; it’s a free country. Run around, lose your head, fall to pieces. Panic. Get it out of your system. Then, go do what you always do. Pull it together. Help others back to sanity. Be a leader.
Also, please don’t be angry at others who don’t panic in a crisis. Believe me when I say we know what is happening, we care and we understand the seriousness of it all. We are just calm. It’s our nature.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
