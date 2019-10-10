The late Mark Felt once served as associate director of the FBI, but Felt was best known as "Deep Throat," who was a secret source of information that pertained to the Watergate scandal.
Bob Woodward of the Washington Post described this secret source as a "source in the Executive Branch who had access to information at CRP (Committee to Re-elect the President) as well as at the White House." Following the break-in at the Watergate, President Richard M. Nixon's Chief of Staff Bob "H.R." Haldeman informed the president that pressure needed to be applied to the FBI to slow the investigation. And Haldeman told Nixon on June 23, 1972, that Felt would "want to cooperate because he's ambitious." Then-White House Counsel John W. Dean had informed Haldeman that Felt had committed no crime, and shouldn't be punished as Haldeman had intended.
Felt had assisted the Washington Post by revealing information that helped bring down the criminal presidency of Nixon, and recently, a CIA whistleblower - whose name is at this time unknown to the public - could ultimately turn out to be the one who will receive some of the credit for exposing the corruption of the Trump administration.
Consider that when Robert Mueller provided answers during his testimony to the House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committee, Mueller's answers at that time were devoid of any type of narrative that would have galvanized House Democrats to implement an impeachment inquiry. Now, due to a whistleblower's complaint that had been blocked by the acting director of National Intelligence, an impeachment inquiry is underway with congressional committees moving at lightning speed.
If you look at whether the whistleblower's formal complaint has any merit in terms of the impeachment inquiry, you must ask yourself if you are comfortable with a president who has reached out to a foreign power for assistance in a smear campaign of the Bidens that does involve a foreign government. This is not legal opposition research via a firm that is not owned by a foreign entity or government, but this is, in fact, a clear abuse of presidential power, with national security implications on the line as well.
This is a president who, at last week's press conference while standing beside the president of Finland, said he "always cooperates" despite the fact that the Trump White House has engaged in stonewalling the congressional committees. Trump would be wise to take very seriously what House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has said regarding any stonewalling by this White House. Remember that any evidence of obstruction could fall within the realm of the articles of impeachment.
At the time of the Watergate break-in on June 17, 1972, Felt was second in command at the FBI, and even though he was present for interviews with CRP members with White House lawyers present, and knew Nixon was involved with Watergate, there was an attempt by the White House to put investigators off the scent and derail the entire matter. Felt simply took it upon himself to feed what he knew about Watergate to Woodward and Bernstein in a clandestine manner.
Now, and in plain sight, Trump has been looking toward China by using leverage of our nation's current trade war. Remember that Trump has said, "I have a lot of options on China, but if they don't do what we want, we have tremendous power." Yet a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has referred to Trump's allegation about Hunter Biden, and a $1.5 billion private equity fund, as "totally groundless."
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.