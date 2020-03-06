Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution states the president shall have the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the U.S., except in cases of impeachment. Clemency can be granted by way of a commutation, which means a reduced punishment. And commutations do not clear the "good name" of the individual in question, as only a pardon can accomplish that. A constitutional reprieve refers to a postponement of a sentence, and includes the postponement of a death sentence.
The U.S. Department of Justice has the responsibility to review all petitions for executive clemency, and the office of the pardon attorney makes the recommendation to the president. Ultimately, executive clemency is a process that can take years, only for the potential recipient to be denied the clemency being sought. When the framers of the Constitution established the power of executive clemency as stated in Article II, I do not believe they intended for such clemency to be used to please supporters of the president. And each one of the people who were on the receiving end of President Donald Trump's pardon pen recently did have some sort of connection to him, yet what rationale did Trump have for pardoning these individuals?
According to Trump, he wanted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich to be able to see his family following eight years of confinement. Remember when Trump talked of "draining the swamp" in 2016? Trump initially raised the issue of a pardon for Blagojevich in 2018, yet some GOP lawmakers weighed in against the pardon. Trump's public comments regarding Blagojevich's actions that led to his conviction seemed to have suggested that what Blagojevich was convicted of is par for the course for all politicians.
There have been occasions in our country's history wherein executive clemency was used to address larger societal concerns, such as President Abraham Lincoln's and President Andrew Johnson's offering of clemency to former Confederate officials as a prerequisite to rejoining the Union. There does seem to be, however, a tendency for presidents to abuse their pardon power in terms of a political strategy. President George H.W. Bush's pardoning of Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger is such an example, because Weinberger was, following the pardon, no longer required to stand trial, and Bush - who may have been called to offer testimony - was spared any potential political fallout.
Weinberger was involved in the operation to sell U.S. anti-tank missiles to Iran in return for the release of American hostages being held in Lebanon. The funds from this transaction were then transferred illegally to the Contra rebels, who had been waging a war against the Sandinista regime in Nicaragua. Independent Counsel Lawrence Walsh remarked that the pardoning of Weinberger meant "the Iran contra cover-up has now been completed."
President Bill Clinton offered clemency to a violent Puerto Rican nationalist organization. Was Clinton engineering the clemency of this particular group to advance the political interests of Hillary R. Clinton, as well as that of former Vice President Al Gore, in terms of Latino political support for both?
In the final analysis, the procedure for petitioning for executive clemency is far less ostentatious than the "Trump pardon procedure," and it may be unclear as to whether Trump is benefiting politically from his recent round of clemency. Yet Trump does delight in the public reaction following his exercise of Article II clemency powers.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
