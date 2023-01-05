Political asylum laws came about after our failure to respond to the needs of the Holocaust in World War II.
Many Jewish people were turned away from America and other havens. When the atrocities were realized, Americans said, "This is not who we are." Asylum processes were created by U.N. treaty worldwide, which the U.S. ratified.
Immigration advocate Brenda Kirk says that unless we fix the broken immigration system, the agriculture and hospitality labor forces will continue to get worse, driving up costs in an inflationary way that spills over into other sectors. Central American and Ukrainian refugees want a peaceful life here, and are willing to do tough jobs.
During the pandemic, the immigrant work force was disproportionately essential to the economy and to food supply continuity. We are at a point of human crisis. Much of the problems causing the displacement of people are related to warfare, gang violence, and a breakdown in society. We cannot just close our minds and hearts to these issues and think it won't come here.
Yet both DACA and Title 42 border enforcements have been let-downs. Dreamers keep re-upping their applications under temporary protected status and are still in limbo - able to work but unable to receive Green Cards of U.S. citizenship. Many are young professionals who have known no life other than American life.
Retired Asylum Officer David Sippel is constrained by privacy laws, so he cannot relate specific stories of the lives of young people whom he interviewed for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services - previously INS.
"Oftentimes, young applicants knew nothing of the countries their parents had brought them from," he said. "Sometimes the laws didn't make sense from economic and humanitarian perspectives. Our laws required us to deport young people to nations where they had no family, knew no one, and in many instances didn't even speak the language."
All sides of the aisle know it is wrong to hold children responsible for circumstances beyond their control. There are doctors who'll lose the right to work when, as is predicted, the Supreme Court shuts down DACA. In a working asylum system, people don't have to wait five years in overburdened systems where there are not enough judges. How do work permit applicants feed their families for the six months' wait before they qualify for work permits? Immigrants coming from politically and socially dangerous countries must vie for constrained resources pending asylum.
Brenda Kirk has been working with groups in Tulsa and Oklahoma City sponsoring Afghan families, who helped U.S. troops and who were promised safety in exchange for the risks they took for America. We have dropped the ball. Vets of Afghanistan understand how mission-critical it was to have locals they could trust.
Oklahoma has the third-largest populations of Afghans in the country. We all saw the desperate men who were left behind during troop withdrawals, and how women are being mistreated in Afghanistan now. The sponsors of these families are frustrated. How do we expect those who don't know the language and culture to navigate the system? They face death squads, torture, and oppression, so they can't go back to their home country now.
In 2023, let us do something to make the world right.
"Go to your pastor and community, to ask how to be involved. Write a letter to your lawmakers. Talk with friends. Use trustworthy sources to be informed," said Brenda Kirk.
David Sippel said Canada uses a point merit system to qualify permanent residents. Green Card applicants with family ties, job skills, education, and fluency could be prioritized for permanent residency.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
