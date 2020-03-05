A few days back, I got to sign documents adding the Mission Street Park property to the park system for Tahlequah. Not long before, we added the 200-acre trails property across the river. For a city that doesn't have money, how and why is this happening? I can understand some raised eyebrows.
Short answer: people and partnerships. But then, isn't that how most things get done in a community? Let's look at these two.
A year ago last January, a citizens organization brought the Mission Street Park to the City Council. When they became aware a wild 21-acre spot in the neighborhood was slated for development, they came together to change the trajectory. Their proposal to the council included writing for grant funds to make the purchase. They included a donation from the developer and fundraising projects for the required matching funds.
The council signed on and the citizens group went to work. The grant proposal was written, required appraisals meeting federal fund standards were conducted, many questions were asked and answered. A year later, the park is ours. Now, that same citizens group is working on design and build. A second grant proposal is underway to provide funding to change the property from overgrown wilderness to a park our community can enjoy - and that will be the pride and gathering spot for a neighborhood.
The 200-acre trails property - it's going to need a name at some point! - came together on a different path, requiring the help, vision and assistance of several entities. You may remember that previously, the city had acquired some acreage north of town that our local biking organization wanted to develop into trails. It was a contentious acquisition, and a lawsuit against the city slowed development. Last fall, the city settled that lawsuit, which eliminated the trails plan.
Almost simultaneously, an individual came forward saying he knew of a beautiful property, not far from town, landlocked and untouched for 40 years, and owned by Cherokee County. With an agreement for access and the support of the Cherokee County Commissioners, this property could provide for bike trails that could be a catalyst for regional tourism.
Many conversations and many hikes through pine-forested areas later, the county has given a 99-year lease to the city for $1 per year. The council subsequently subleased the property to our Tahlequah Trails organization to plan and create the trails system. (They are looking for volunteers to help.) Discussions are underway with other entities to develop a trails tie between Tahlequah and the property.
Through partnerships with people who love our community, so much has been accomplished for our city. Each of these will serve our residents in different ways, but both will promote healthy activity and opportunities to enjoy relaxing time in nature, out of the day-to-day race. Both help make Tahlequah a place someone would choose to live. The best part of our community is our people!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.