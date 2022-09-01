COLUMN: Passing along the education gene

I miss the days when there was a common standard between the political parties: Each would try to outdo the other with the most qualified candidate.
Back then, all candidates for Oklahoma Secretary of Education had a vision of excellence in public schools. The deliverables were good schools, high success rates for graduates, maximizing the number of students going to college, and producing citizens who participate in government and enrich the workforce with skills. All this is not just for university, but also for junior colleges and vo-techs.
This November, voters will be deciding between a career educator with vast experience and a public school teacher. In the old days, when voters compared candidates on the issues, instead of "buying the brand" of one or the other party, the hands-down winner would be the most experienced educator with at least a glimmer of passion for the improvement of Oklahomans' lives.
The nostalgia of electing policymakers based on experience is just one of the dynamics in November's race for Oklahoma Secretary of Education. Never in my lifetime have public schools been more at risk.
In 1841, the Cherokee Nation established public schools here for Cherokee children. In fact, go back a generation even before that and you will see a sprinkling of schools back east in our original domain. It has always been a Cherokee survival strategy to meet the neighbors on their own terms: the language, the law, the culture.
Today, between COVID and electing policymakers who've not demonstrated a commitment to education since the early 2000s, our schools have dropped to seventh from the bottom in national ranking. Only a fourth of Okies over age 25 have a bachelor's degree. Less than a million Okies have a high school degree. About half a million Okies over 25 years old didn't finish high school. Yet Okies pay more for overseeing schools than its rank would correlate. It says, "We're paying bosses to micromanage teachers, and the outcome doesn't translate in achieving educational goals."
As the child of two Oklahoma teachers, I can tell you there are teachers in this state who are afire with passion to lead our children on a learning journey that will serve them well. In fact, the teachers who remain here are deeply rooted and committed to their work. They pretty much have to be. Others have long gone to states paying better and respecting teacher professionalism.
A little side story: At Union School on Stick Ross Mountain in the early 1960s, my dad drove the bus and taught the upper grades, then had playground duty, organized and coached the ball teams, and sponsored 4-H. My mom taught the lower grades, all in one room in rows by age. At lunch, she helped the cafeteria cook serving the children. Those kids went on to play college football, became professional musicians, and also became some of the best mechanics around Tahlequah.
Oklahoma is hurting for teachers, but Oklahoma doesn't give teachers the professional ability to select coursework materials. Oklahoma doesn't pay teachers enough. The result is, we educate teachers who then move to states that pay a better living. We spend the tax money to subsidize teachers for other states and don't reap the benefits.
Maybe it is time to rekindle a commitment to our children's success. Shouldn't we give our heirs a full slate of opportunities? The more education, the greater the earning potential. We know money isn't the only factor, but it is one important factor in living a long, healthy, productive life and passing along some genes to the next generation. Our genes want us to be immortal. Leaving educated progeny is a good strategy.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
