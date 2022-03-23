COLUMN: Pat yourself on back for Women's History Month

I hope your family stories include some like mine: the great great grandmother who kept the farm going and cared for her husband’s prized horse throughout the years he was involved in the Civil War, the grandmother who was widowed young, put two children through college while working as a seamstress then put herself through nursing school. How about the sister who started medical school with three children under 10?
Isn’t it a great thing, this Women’s History Month? According to the History.com website, Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in March in the U.S. since 1987. We may have been formally observing for 35 years, but in our individual history books, we have celebrated women for much, much longer.
Sometimes I listen to the words of older popular songs and chuckle. T.G. Sheppard released "War is Hell on the Homefront Too" in 1982. “It was July hot in Georgia in 1942. All the men were off to war and the women had nothing to do.” Bet that bit of revisionist history was a huge surprise to Rosie the Riveter, her thousands of sisters who worked the factories and shipyards to keep the country running, and their many descendants who talk of grandma’s efforts with pride.
We can back it up a bit, though. Choosing a name at random, did you know Martha Washington was married at age 18 to a man 20 years her senior? This first husband died leaving her a widow at 26, with four small children. Did you know it’s the wealth Mary brought to her marriage that allowed George to more than triple the size of Mount Vernon?
There’s an adage about a strong woman behind every successful man. You get to decide the truth of that statement in your life. Personally, I like the quote attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt: “Do something every day that scares you.” That’s what I see in history – people stepping up and doing what needs to be done, even when it’s scary.
If you’re the woman who got dealt a raw deal and is determined to work it out; if you saw a need and decided you could help; if you put others, family, or the community before yourself every day as you wade through detail to make tomorrow better, this is your month. You are making history one hour at a time. I hope you take a few minutes this month to pause, pat yourself on the back a bit, and know you’re changing the future.
If you’re still not certain you are a history maker, I have one more test for you. Do people routinely call you stubborn, determined, persistent, tenacious, single-minded, steadfast, or mulish?
“I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear” — Rosa Parks.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
