COLUMN: People who believe 'The Big Lie' deception targets

When the post-2020 election conspiracy hysteria was at its zenith, a friend reached out to me via Facebook messenger. He insisted the presidential vote totals were wrong and were skewed in Joe Biden's direction. He also insisted that I watch YouTube videos, sure that they would convince me something was amiss.
My refusal to waste my time watching some self-proclaimed expert's musings about the supposed problems with the vote tallies in certain states resulted in my being accused of being closed-minded and blind, all because I did not trust the qualifications of random Internet content creators.
I used to believe most people had their opinions shaped by the Michael Savages and Rush Limbaughs that populated AM talk radio over the past quarter century - if that is what they listened to on their commutes, as a hobby, or for whatever other reason someone might find to listen to people who are so intentionally unpleasant.
It's possible that was true at one point - that AM talk show hosts were shaping opinion more than exploiting those who hold certain ones for fame and monetary gain. That does not seem to be the case now. Most people occupying that media space, and the digital ones that have become available, appear to be soaking up the fame and the dollars that come with being loud enough when they often knowingly spouting nonsense that is as easily disproved as it is ridiculous.
When recently pressed about the lack of value his podcast and radio show have in terms of public discourse, Ben Shapiro sarcastically retorted that he cries himself to sleep at night "on his bed made of money." When sued because of the absurd utterances of Tucker Carlson, Fox News had its lawyers claim that no reasonable person would believe anything Carlson says. Alex Jones, the host of Infowars, spends most of the time on his show shilling nutritional supplements, and when it is legally advantageous, admitting his antics and behavior are just an act.
It is, of course, always possible that Shapiro, Jones, and others like them are genuine in the beliefs they espouse. But when push comes to shove, they always seem to favor the financial benefits that come with what they do, rather than holding fast to the principles they purportedly hold dear.
The problem that arises when political discourse is monetized is that it veers away from facts and reality. Even if people like Shapiro or Jones got into making podcasts, hosting shows, writing columns, and giving speeches to make genuine efforts to persuade, it seems that things devolve into a toxic and destructive "give the audience what they want" approach to debate, conversation, and communication.
That seems to be the approach MyPillow inventor Mike Lindell has taken. He still peddles conspiracies about the 2020 election, even holding a cyber symposium with the teaser that he would finally unveil his incontrovertible proof that Biden was not legitimately elected.
Organizers attempted to lure Lindell offstage after it became obvious he was embarrassing himself with repetitions of baseless claims, and once again, did not reveal any new information at all, much less damning evidence of mal- or misfeasance in the conduct of the 2016 elections.
The actions of those mentioned are not the result of occasional misjudgments. They are intentional efforts at self-enrichment, political influence, attention seeking, or some combination of the three.
How long until the people who believe in "The Big Lie" realize they are the targets of the deception? It may not matter if organizations like Newsmax and One America Network prove capable of carrying on the legacy of deceit.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.