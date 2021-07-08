Driving down Water Street a couple of weeks ago, I saw yet another kitten that had been hit by a car. Or so I assumed until just as the tires of the car ahead of me straddled the body and I saw his head move.
A quick stop and run, and I was scooping a tiny kitten off the roadway. He was young, maybe four to five weeks old. His back legs were pretty shaky. One eye wasn't fully open. He couldn't eat or drink on his own yet. But oh my goodness, he could talk and he wasn't happy. We'll never know how that piece of fluff weighing just 10 ounces came to find himself in the middle of a busy road.
Yes, it's kitten season, not just in Tahlequah but across the nation. Spring, warm weather, kittens… it happens every year. According to the ASCPA, 90 percent of the nearly 34,000 kittens entering Los Angeles County shelters each year come in during kitten season. Over 3.2 million cats enter shelters in the U.S. each year. Approximately 860,000 are euthanized.
In my neighborhood are several individuals who feed and care for feral cats. Some make a practice of trapping the cats, getting them "fixed," and returning them to their independent lifestyle. Others, it seems, may just be feeding as I drive by what Google tells me is called a kindle of kittens (a group of young cats) on my way home.
Those who work in support of our abandoned animal populations appreciate efforts to reduce the number of unwanted kittens, even if "catch and release" or "trap, neuter, return" doesn't rid neighborhoods of feral cats.
It turns out there isn't a puppy season. Dogs have puppies all year long, which means our animal control folks are dealing with unwanted litters of puppies in a steady wave rather than a tsunami. Over 3.3 million dogs enter shelters in the U.S. every year. Approximately 670,000 are euthanized.
As the City of Tahlequah prepares to make some minor repairs and enhancements to our animal shelter, the bigger conversation is, "What should animal control, animal rescue, and animal education look like in the future?" That's not a question that can be answered quickly, nor can it be answered in a vacuum. Stray animals are notorious for ignoring the city/county line. The Cherokee County Humane Society, PAAS (Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter) in Tahlequah, the County Sheriff's office and Tahlequah's animal shelter staff have started a conversation.
We all have different visions of what may best serve our community and county in the future. One thing everyone agrees on is that it is impossible to build and staff a shelter large enough to house all the animals needing assistance. Those numbers are exponential. For now, we're talking about a "pet education resource center" that would provide an opportunity to collaborate and make a real difference in our pet populations. It's a long term goal that still needs to be fleshed out. But nothing gets accomplished until you take a first step.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
