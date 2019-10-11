Earlier this week, I got a chuckle from a story in the Enid News & Eagle, a sister newspaper whose news team is expertly managed by Rob Collins. It seems a woman in their coverage area was "accidentally" shot by a dog as she and a man were sitting in a car at a railroad crossing, waiting for a train to pass.
A yellow lab belonging to the woman's client, an elderly gentleman for whom she's a caretaker, was in the back seat, sitting next to a folding console. We all know what consoles are for: They hold our cups of tea or soda, or in the case of passengers intent on running afoul of the law, cocktails in to-go cups. Most of us don't have loaded .22-caliber handguns under our consoles, but this guy did. Unfortunately, when the dog jumped onto the console, the gun discharged and the bullet struck the woman – who was in the front passenger seat – in the thigh.
Everybody is OK, included the undoubtedly freaked-out lab. But I know a few indignant peace-loving friends who insist this is another example of why gun control is critical. On the other side of the aisle, 2A zealots repeat a variation of their mantra, saying, "Guns don't kill people; dogs... ." Well, I guess they don't say that, but they might have, if a fatality had resulted. I'm more inclined to see it as an example of why people need to be careful when transporting pets. My friend Rex has a service dog who was recently pictured on the front page of TDP, and Diesel rides in a cage in the back of their SUV. He's not allowed to stomp about the cab to possibly crush baguettes from Trader Joe's underfoot, stick his nose into pate packets from that same store, or fire a weapon. Not that Rex, a retired Navy captain, would be toting firearms under his console.
In Tahlequah, animals in vehicles have caused problems over the years, and some cases have found their way into print. Many years ago, when Bob Gibbins was our courts and crime reporter, a truck with a dog in the driver's seat plowed into a light pole, just across Muskogee Avenue from our office and in the Plaza Shopping Center. Anyone who knows Bob is aware he has a dry sense of humor, and he sometimes wrote his stories that way, too. I've gotten a lot of juice by reciting it in a way that would not have been out of line with Bobbo's reporting style: "The canine, whose owner was shopping in one of the stores, had left the turquoise-colored vehicle running. Witnesses reported that the dog, which was sitting behind the steering wheel, was staring straight ahead as the pickup proceeded forward at about 8-10 mph before ramming into the pole. Observers also reported hearing a loud 'Yipe!' as impact occurred, though the animal wasn't injured."
Even earlier, a woman tried to sue the owner of a dog after it jumped out of the back of a pickup and landed on the hood of her car while both vehicles were at a stoplight downtown. There were no physical injuries, other than a few toenail scratches in the paint inflicted by the dog as it tried to gain purchase. However, the woman said she suffered "mental anguish," which had "unpleasant immediate and lingering effects." The most immediate was that the victim "was startled and thus inflicted serious damage on the cloth upholstery of her car seat by urinating upon it." She also mentioned her "humiliation," along with "pain and suffering," although she was alone in her vehicle and could have kept her incontinence to herself.
Back in the mid-'80s, I wrote a column about how I caused a similar type of upholstery damage when I went to the old Walmart store to pick up something on my lunch hour. I parked next to a blue Cadillac containing a single chihuahua, which was yapping incessantly and growling at everyone who passed. The windows were cracked just enough that the dog wouldn't suffocate. The owner of the Caddy was in for the long haul, because when I returned to my junker, she (I always assumed it was a "she") was still nowhere in sight, and the obnoxious ankle-biter was still raising Cain. I'm not proud of it, but I got a little annoyed and slapped my hand against one of the windows of the car. As I reported later: "The dog uttered a loud 'Yipe!' and wet all over the nice velour seat." I hightailed it out of there before the Caddy owner – surely what we used to refer to as a "High Downing Bluehair" – came back.
A remember another situation involving not a dog, but a cat. A driver had her cat in her lap as she texted or applied mascara or smoked a cigarette, or whatever those deadly multi-taskers do when they get behind the wheel. Though she blamed the other driver, I have no doubt it was her fault that she got sideswiped. Again, no one had to be hospitalized, but the terrified cat ripped into its owner's crotch and face as the drama unfolded, and simultaneously pooped and peed on her lap, in addition to coughing up a hairball after the excitement subsided. A colorful shouting match between the drivers ensued.
Some of you may be wondering why I bracketed "accidentally" in quote marks in my lede, as if implying that the dog shot its owner's caretaker intentionally. Though that could be the case, the punctuation is a result of a neurotic habit I blame on Ed Brocksmith. For decades, whenever one of our reporters would use the word "accident" in reference to a shooting, traffic incident, or practically anything else that could damage person or property, Ed would always contact us to ask us how we could be sure it was an "accident." He was especially adamant if a vehicular crash involved alcohol, because, as he asserted, you can't really call that an "accident." The driver knew when he imbibed and got behind the wheel that a crash might ensue; ergo, it was no "accident."
Ed's perpetual campaign is perplexing, because journalistic style suggests "wreck" is neither a verb nor another word for "crash," but rather a noun describing the state of a vehicle or vessel in the wake of said crash; think "shipwreck." This means we are consigned to using only the word "crash," which is annoyingly repetitive, or employing vague nouns like "incident," which is understating things if someone was hurt or killed.
Although I'm fairly confident vehicular "incidents" involving animals – and perhaps guns – are indeed "accidents," I can't be sure. Not, at least, with Ed lurking about.
