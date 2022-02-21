COLUMN: Phones with foldable screens offer advantages

I feel like I’ve seen the future. Right now, it is a really rough and blurry version of the future, but still an indication of what’s to come in the world of personal electronics and communication devices.
I made an investment in a phone with a foldable screen. The technology is still imperfect, and sales of foldable devices remain small enough that many software developers and app writers have not yet seen fit to adapt their products to fully leverage the advantages that bendable screens provide. But it won’t be long before economy of scale will make the devices more affordable and a few additional revisions of the materials and mechanics involved will make them big sellers and, probably, a must have item.
For that to happen, Apple will need to get on board. So far, they’ve stayed out of the foldable market. They have been content watching Samsung pioneer the technology and take the lessons learned by those companies into account before offering foldable iPhones and iPads. Once they do jump into the market, it will create competition and make bendable screens seem “real” to people who currently think they are a gimmick or, understandably, simply too expensive.
But my Samsung Fold 3 has convinced me of the longevity of the concept of devices that take up less room in your pocket than they do when you’re using them. Yes, I do wish my custom keyboard vendor would allow me to adapt my keyboard to be more easily used on the big screen that my unfolded device provides. But I can already type texts, emails, web addresses, and search terms easier than I could before on my non-foldable device. The buttons are bigger, and I can more easily use both hands. The features I desire for my non-default keyboard would make things better still, but communicating has already become less of a slog.
Phone case manufacturers are also on a learning curve. Adding moving parts to a previously static product cannot be easy. But already there are options out there that work well and provide good protection for the expensive devices. Most even work better than Samsung’s offering in terms of fluid movement, lack of noise, and levels of scratch and crack prevention.
It is hard to recommend buying a foldable phone right now. The prices are, to put it simply, quite high. The sticker shock might dissuade many from buying one. But I am glad I did. Being able to multitask and having more screen real estate even when I’m using a single app has been extremely useful. I now regret my recent purchase of a small tablet that I had bought to read e-books, because I can now do that on my phone without a magnifying glass or having to take more than the recommended daily dosage of ibuprofen when I’m done. And being able to bend the phone before sitting on a desk or table so that my camera and screen are angled for easy use in online meetings is helpful beyond words.
I’m still discovering the advantages of my foldable device. Individually, each shortcut or process I’ve learned on my bendable phone has been limited to being barely more than a parlor trick or has only addressed small irritants rather than being major boons to my creativity or productivity. But that usability logjam lies mostly with the device’s user, not the device itself. Once users abandon old habits, and app developers look beyond a few of theirs, foldables will become all the rage.
Being a little less expensive would help that along, too.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
