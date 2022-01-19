COLUMN: Pickleball coming to Tahlequah this spring

Pickle what? Pickleball? What the heck is pickleball? That was my reaction a few months ago when one of our residents made an appointment to visit with me. With some skepticism, I turned to my good friend Google to find out more.
Turns out pickleball is a mix of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It’s played on a court that’s somewhat like a badminton court, with a low net. Players use paddles that are a bit larger than ping-pong paddles and a perforated ball reminiscent of a wiffle ball. It can be played indoors or out, and either singles or doubles. It’s certainly a hot new game – or at least new to Oklahoma.
Pickleball was invented in 1965 near Seattle, Washington, by three dads trying to find something for their bored kids to play. It’s now being played across the U.S. and Canada and is gaining popularity internationally. There’s even a national governing body, the USA Pickleball Association.
From what I can gather, the game first gained popularity with the older population. As the resident who visited with me explained, “I used to play a lot of tennis, but then it got to be hard to make those over-the-shoulder swings. Everything about pickleball is low. It doesn’t hurt like tennis.” The USAPA indicates that when pickleball first caught on in the Sunbelt states, it was at RV communities and 55-plus centers. But now the younger crowd has discovered the game with enthusiasm.
After doing some research and a couple of prods from the pickleball proponent resident, our Parks and Recreation staff started looking at our facilities to identify possible locations for a court. We looked at sites at Anthis-Brennan, near the Splash Pad, and by Felts Park. Ultimately, we decided to establish two courts on an existing slab in Kaufman Park.
If you haven’t been to Kaufman Park, it’s just to the east of the Senior Citizens Center on First Street. Kaufman is a small, neighborhood park that is easily overlooked in our park system, and it’s just a block off our trail system. Our hope is that the pickleball courts will draw more people into an underutilized area. We also hope some of the more active individuals from the Senior Citizens Center may enjoy the opportunity for some friendly athletic competition.
The exterior surfaces of the courts have been painted, and we hope to complete painting the “kitchens” as soon as weather permits. The nets have arrived and will be installed as soon as the painting is complete. Once that happens, the games can begin. Hopefully warmer weather will bring many of us out to try something new.
A recent social media post with pictures of the new courts has been shared multiple times and received quite a number of comments, most of them positive. I was surprised at the enthusiasm of the responses, so maybe a lot more Tahlequah residents are aware of pickleball than I first imagined.
If you’d like to find out more about this new sport, the USA Pickleball Association website has demonstration videos, and a great deal of history and information about how to play available. That’s found at https://usapickleball.org/. You may want to do some research. Be there or be square this spring.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
