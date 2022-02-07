COLUMN: Placing a wager on the political roulette wheel is never easy

Those of us who are not into gambling do not know if that industry places odds on politics the same way it does sporting events. No pun intended, it is probably a safe bet that someone, somewhere, has determined that there is money to be made by doing so and, at the very least, sets lines for high profile elections.
There are web sites that do something similar, mashing gambling together with the artificial recreation of some elements of the stock market to assist people in getting a dopamine hit based on their ability to foresee the eventual outcome of things like presidential elections. Given that politics has been described as “sports for nerds,” it is almost certain that a purer form of politically based gaming takes place.
If anyone engaged in that activity has estimated the probabilities related to the recent Supreme Court vacancy, I wonder where the lines were set for each potential outcome. Will Biden carry through and nominate a black woman to fill the seat? If so, exactly who is that nominee? Will Kamala Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, have to cast a tie-breaking vote to confirm that, or any other, nominee?
If betting on politics is anything like betting on sports then there is likely to be very particular, fine grained types of bets that can be made. Will Biden nominate someone before Feb. 28? Will the nominee have been educated at an Ivy League school? Will any Republicans, at all, vote to confirm? You could even break that last question down and apply it to individual members of the Republican minority. Unfortunately, it may also have applicability to two Democratic senators.
If you think those seem like strange things to bet on, you probably have not spent much time around people with gambling addictions. I have gathered with friends at restaurants and bars over the years to watch important games. Mostly football, but some basketball as well. It is a strange thing to have someone from one table over, who you do not know, turn to you and randomly ask if you would like to bet them that someone misses an extra-point kick or if there will be a penalty called on the next play. If a stranger, or a “rando” as the kids call them these days, will try to cajole a person into wagering on the minutiae of a sport, then someone is willing to put money down that the next justice appointed to Supreme Court of the United States is above the age of 45, is not left-handed, or other similar irrelevancies.
Some “odds” are relevant though. What are the chances that Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley, or some other senator suddenly dreams up a requirement that they think makes it inappropriate to consider replacing a member of the Supreme Court right now? Five years ago, reasonable people would have said there was not a chance of that happening. Two years ago, the same reasonable people would have said it would not happen again. But if you are responsible for estimating the odds that there will be a Republican attempt to develop a laughably transparent excuse to delay consideration of Biden’s nominee for the court, you would have to start at 50-50. The only reason the odds do not start off higher is because it is difficult to imagine what strained “reasoning” could be employed that would come anywhere close to possibly justifying even the consideration of a delay, much less one that could actually justify one.
But, when it comes to advocating preposterous things with a straight face, I have learned to never bet against senate Republicans.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
