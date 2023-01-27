COLUMN: Platform prison, probation, partisan poo

Most people who are on Facebook understand what it means to be put “in jail.“ It means that for an allotted and arbitrary period of time, you will not be able to post anything on your timeline, or even click “like“ on anyone else’s posts. This sometimes prompts followers to send private messages, asking where you are, or worse yet, you hear through the grapevine that a friend with low self-esteem was insulted because you didn’t “react“ to one of his or her posts.
I generally try to behave myself, but I’ve been in jail three times over the course of about 13 years, and at the moment, I am on “probation.” I served a light settings this time around – only 24 hours – but I’ve been on probation for 30 days. As of Friday, I think I had eight days left of being "restricted," which means my posts are being "moved lower in the feed," whatever that means. If you’re wondering what offense I committed, I insulted a bimbo politician from Colorado.
“I have to chuckle” — this is a rather sardonic phrase I picked up from the mayor — whenever conservative pundits complain they are being discriminated against on social media, that their posts are taken down indiscriminately for lambasting liberals. I’ve had friends make that claim as well. But as I told one the other day, you can’t have it both ways. If she wanted to accuse me of being a liberal, then she had to acknowledge her standing claims about conservatives being unceremoniously tossed off of social media are unfounded, since far more mouthy friends she pejoratively labels as "woke" land behind the proverbial bars, usually for insulting politicians.
I enjoy insulting, politicians, and most of them deserve it, no matter which side of the aisle they sit on – or perhaps crouch on, in cowardly fashion. If you derive similar pleasure, enjoy it while you can. Some dimwit in the Oklahoma Legislature is apparently pushing a bill that will require journalists to get permission from them before we criticize it. Clearly, a good number of statehouse stooges don't understand the First Amendment, and would rather just get rid of it. I’m not sure what they are going to do when a bunch of aggrieved citizens who have had their free speech stripped away suddenly realize the Second Amendment is all they have, and that they might as well use it the way it was originally intended.
I would agree with conservatives and liberals who say everybody is subject to “censorship” on certain social media platforms because of the weird algorithms that recognize colloquialisms as death threats. The other day, I came across another type of warning – one not intended for the creator of an original post, but for those who might be commenting. It read: “Activity on one of your posts may have violated Community Standards.” As one who has thrice been convicted of violating the so-called community standards, I know what that means. I quickly checked to determine whether I had been given an extended sentence. I hadn’t, but I noticed one of my posts disappeared. At the same time, I saw that a number of people had at one point commented on it. I further observed some of those people are known antagonists on both ends of the political spectrum, so I could just imagine what had transpired while I was sleeping and caught the AI eye.
Still, I was curious about the definition of “activity.” Did this mean threats? Lies? Naked pictures? Kids stealing balloons from hapless clowns? Hapless balloons stealing kids from naked clowns? The troublesome post was one in which I quoted a Florida senator as saying, “Clearly at the executive branch, they’re just packing boxes.” The reference was to the classified documents that keep turning up among the personal effects of past and present national leaders (the latter noun I use loosely). I related a series of convos I’d had with a conservative friend who asserted that while declassified documents found with Trump and Pence were excusable, those in the garage with Biden’s sports car are evidence of chicanery. My theory involved sauce for the goose. I only saw one comment before I went to bed, and it was from a family member of a co-worker, who agreed with my friend.
So much ado about wood pulp. I now have to wonder if these documents that keep turning up in garages and attic trunks are suitable for framing or are worth anything at auction. If so, the proceeds could help Trump pay his battery of lawyers, buy Hunter Biden some new laptops, or allow Pence be really generous at the offering plate. I’m not making light of it; quite the contrary. Call it Community Standards: If it’s bad for Trump, it’s bad for Biden, and for Pence (who was also veep, like Biden, when he had his docs, which for all we know, in Pence’s case, were lists of guests for a dinner party, at which booze would prudently not be served).
There is irony in the fact that some folks seem to think it’s fine if the paper hoarder is in their own party. When it’s in the other party, that’s a different story. This is what I mean by partisan tripe, and no matter the topic, it’s across the board. We in America are nothing but a bunch of pots calling all the kettles black.
Standards should be the same across the board. Or maybe — here’s a great conspiracy theory for you! — all these paper pullers are in it together, and they’re using this as a distraction from their New World Order. In that case, it’s possible the lizard people really are among us. That’s OK, though, as long as we have the Second Amendment. I could use a new suitcase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.