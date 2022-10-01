COLUMN: POC struggling with water-related issues

The past couple weeks things have been buzzing with what's going on under the sea with the new Ariel.
Heck, I even wrote about Halle Bailey's casting as The Little Mermaid. The more I think about the conversation surrounding Black people and this fictional relationship to water, the more I think we're ignoring what's really happening with people of color and the water in reality.
The people of Jackson, Mississippi, have been struggling with undrinkable water for months now. At one point, the capital city had no water for residents who were forced to rely on bottled water and emergency services to survive. This is a city with an 80% Black population and 1 in 4 people living in poverty. The news of people living in the United States, in a state capital no less, being without running water -- and when it is running, it's not drinkable -- is mind boggling.
What kind of country do we live in where states are permitted to fail their citizens in meeting their basic needs? I've noticed that it was only for a fleeting moment that this crisis got heavy national coverage, and now news of this issue requires very specific Google search terms to bring up any news on the crisis. They are not the only place with people of color struggling under a water-related crisis.
Puerto Rico -- which many forget is a United States territory making their citizens U.S. citizens -- suffered devastating losses from Hurricane Fiona. Citizens of Puerto Rico are facing power and water outages. The territory is just seeing federal aid that was promised from Hurricane Maria in 2017. How long will it be before they get aid for Hurricane Fiona? On the flip side, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and there is little doubt the state will see aid far more swiftly than the island of Puerto Rico. Maybe the backlash against a Black Ariel is more telling than I thought. It seems easier for people to have an intense discussion about the skin color of a fictional being, than to address what is happening to real people of color and their water sources.
If you'd like to help or support either of these communities, consider donating to local on the ground nonprofit organizations, like Taller Salud in Puerto Rico or Hub for the Hungry in Mississippi.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
