COLUMN: POINT-COUNNTERPOINT: ESG not free market, but high-pressure activism

If you haven’t heard about ESG before, you have now, and chances are you’ll be hearing much more about it in the months to come.
ESG stands for environmental, social, and governance, and it’s taking the corporate world by storm.
A Harvard Law overview describes it as, “a means by which companies can be evaluated with respect to a broad range of socially desirable ends. ESG describes a set of factors used to measure non-financial impacts of particular investments or companies.”
ESG seeks goals like "sustainability" and "equity.” It sounds noble, but could have far-reaching implications for our economy.
In October 2022, CNBC reported that, "On top of immediate challenges such as a recession, business leaders say they remain under pressure to meet their broader social responsibilities in the face of public scrutiny on their corporate purpose and environmental, social and governance [ESG] accountabilities."
For the sake of brevity, let’s focus on the "E" of ESG, and how the system is being used to target the fossil fuel industry.
The fossil fuel industry has been vilified in recent years over environmental concerns, and the push toward “green” energy is stronger than ever before. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden said he wanted to end the use of fossil fuels. Now even General Motors’ website touts it wants to help bring the world to “an all-electric future.” Have you heard about the proposed ban on gas stoves as well? It all goes hand-in-hand with ESG.
In an “ESG Watch” article published by Reuters, Peter Bosshard, global coordinator for the Insure Our Future campaign, promotes the role the insurance sector is playing in the matter, saying, “Insurance is the Achilles’ heel of the fossil fuel industry. Without it, no new fossil fuel projects will go forward, and many existing operations will have to cease.”
So insurance companies are now distancing themselves from the fossil fuel industry because insuring those companies would reflect poorly on their own ESG commitments. It isn’t hard to see how firearms manufacturers could similarly be targeted under the “social” banner of ESG, and further ramifications of the environmental aspect can be seen in the Netherland’s actions against agriculture, which prompted large protests from Dutch farmers last year.
ESG appears to be driven from the top down, and is poised to work against perfectly legal and legitimate businesses and industries. But as more people learn about ESG, a greater pushback begins.
Five Republican senators penned an open letter on the subject, writing, "The ESG movement attempts to weaponize corporations to reshape society in ways that Americans would never endorse at the ballot box. Of particular concern is the collusive effort to restrict the supply of coal, oil, and gas, which is driving up energy costs across the globe and empowering America’s adversaries abroad."
There lies the problem. Is this what consumers asked for? Are consumers driving the push to eliminate fossil fuels? Are adversaries like Russia and China submitting themselves to similar standards? The answer to all these questions is no.
We are not experiencing a natural, free-market transition to green energy. Companies are being pressured to walk in lock-step with ESG. So, what can we expect in the meantime? Higher fuel and energy costs as fossil fuel industries face increasing challenges.
ESG’s environmental push creates artificial scarcity. It's not that fossil fuels themselves are scarce – it's that ESG is creating greater hurdles for production. Consumers have little to no say in the matter, and are likely to pay higher costs because of it.
That’s not a free market. It’s activism.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
