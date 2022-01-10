COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: 2021 gave us unmet promises

When you’re right and you’re “woke” to the left, you watched as polls closed around the country and votes for Biden continued to come in throughout the night of the 2020 presidential election.
The year 2021 was on and crackin' with the insurgence of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to disrupt the joint session of Congress, which was assembled to count the electoral votes and confirm Biden as the 46th president of the United States. The inauguration on Jan. 20 officially gave the U.S. an administration that wasted no time weakening our country by making the country once again dependent on others for resources and opening our borders, allowing immigrants by the thousands to illegally flood the U.S. The problem at the border is worse than it’s ever been.
Biden’s campaign promises to get COVID-19 and the pandemic behind us was yet another failure of this administration in 2021. Infection numbers still rising and the introduction and outbreak of the Omicron variant that brought fear, threatened restrictions and lockdowns, and once again threatened our freedoms as American citizens.
2021 brought us a new perspective on what it means to be free. I learned there are people of influence out there who believe I shouldn’t be free to make choices that affect me and my health. I should “trust the science” and implant something in my body I’m told is a vaccine, which in my opinion doesn’t appear to work. Something that I don’t wish to put into my body in order to keep my job, travel and attend events, dine-out and be “free” to enjoy life at the same capacity I enjoyed it before.
Supply shortages and sky-high inflation are just a couple more things Biden and his bunch added to the list of awful things about his administration in 2021. Store shelves began to get emptier and emptier as container ships with goods and necessities hover the docks, unable to offload causing supplies to dwindle and prices to rise as demand for the limited goods increased.
Not to be outdone by any horrible decisions of administrations in the past, we saw Biden orchestrate one of the worst withdrawals of U.S. troops from a theater-of-war ever in 2021. The way in which he pulled out and removed our forces from Afghanistan, leaving behind our citizens and our military equipment, was a complete disgrace and a slap in the face to anyone who has ever served our country.
Luckily, Biden’s climate change nonsense and his push for the $1.7 trillion Infrastructure Bill that’s really the Green New Deal in disguise, failed to pass in 2021 and postponed the additional inflation and hardships that will accompany it.
We saw Britney Spears emancipated, Alec Baldwin “bust a cap,” and Ghislaine Maxwell catch a case. We saw sports return and chants of “Let’s go, Brandon” unite people and go viral as they echoed throughout the stands. We watched some sports disappear back into the shadows as the virus once again made its horrifying appearance on the scene.
We saw scandals uncover and take out the Cuomo brothers. No different than other years, we saw triumphs and victories and we saw devastation and loss. I think it’s safe to say the final day of 2021 gave us all a final punch in the gut as we learned America’s beloved Golden Girl moved on and would not be joining us in 2022.
I for one am thankful for what’s in the past, grateful for what’s in the present and hopeful for what’s in the future.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
