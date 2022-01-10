COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: 2021 was hard, but it had its moments

This past year has been a tough one. It had some horrible lows that are easy to dwell on and lead to the belief that the worst of us are at the helm of state – that things are very bad indeed and bound to get worse.
I don’t intend to minimize the threats and challenges we face, as they are very real and need our attention. But this year has challenged our optimism, so I want to try to balance out the bad with some very good news, too. I suspect everyone who reads the newspaper is already familiar with the bad, so no need to discuss more than to point out last year started with an attempted insurrection during a horrible and deadly pandemic.
Front-page news nearly every day beats the drum of the “big lie” and has created division and anger toward our fellow citizens. On top of that has been the regular news about the degradation of our environment and the slow but steady awareness of climate change that’s led to drought, record storms, fires, and floods. It seems the bad news just keeps coming.
But do you remember the vote of the people of Oklahoma that led to the expansion of Medicaid? While the leaders fought about it at the state capitol and tried to sway voters to fear expansion, the majority of us saw through that negativity to see the promise of enhanced health care for the “least of these,” and voted to accept the expansion so rural hospitals were saved, rural health care providers that serve the poor will be compensated, and we can work to improve our health outcomes across the state, both urban and rural settings. Over 230,000 of our fellow Oklahomans have been able to secure health insurance, some for the first time. That is good news!
There’s more good news, too. Recently there was reported a record low unemployment rate and workers getting a much-needed raise. In April of 2020, our unemployment was at 13 percent due to the pandemic. In November, that rate had plummeted to 2.5 percent, a record low and considered by the feds to be full employment. And wages went up, too – not as much as the national average, but it costs less to live here than in other states. While inflation remains a threat, those leaders who point fingers of blame and urge discontent are part of the problem.
The facts are, we are in recovery from a pandemic, and demand is outstripping supply, so prices are rising. It is reasonable to expect those prices to stabilize and go down once supply and demand are equalized. We can all work together to help with that effort by judicious shopping and putting off purchases that aren’t necessary.
I’m very thankful we are not at war anywhere in the world. I hope that status does not change, ever. There’s a lot to learn from history. As I was reading Ulysses S. Grant's biography, I discovered his first campaign slogan was, “Let us have peace.” In the shadow of the Civil War and the advent of Reconstruction, the divide between citizens then was deep, but he, a man of war who saw the ravages and horror that it brought, wanted peace.
Our recent departure from Afghanistan was called, by some, as cowardly and a betrayal of allies. They forget – conveniently, in some cases – that it was completed based on the Doha agreement, signed by the Trump administration. Plus, the U.S. and allies evacuated nearly over 200,000 Afghans.
There’s more to do as we look to a new year, but we must focus on what binds us as Americans. We are at peace with the world; let’s be at peace with one another.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
