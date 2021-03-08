The United States of America, the richest country in the world, finds itself again in the state of extreme income inequality. Prior to 1950, there were frequent ups and downs of disparity, with the income of wealthy families remaining much higher than those less fortunate. From 1950-1980, there was relative stability and a very different tax structure, with a higher rate of taxation for the wealthiest.
In 1980, that all changed. The introduction of the "trickle-down" theory suggested reducing taxes on the wealthy is good, as they will take that added income and invest it in job creation, and all will benefit. With the introduction of the "Economic Recovery Act" of 1981, the door was opened to the subsequent 40 years of increasing income inequality. Trickle-down was relabeled "supply side," and what was known as "Reaganomics" was the new approach that was to "raise all boats" - which, of course, didn't happen. We have discovered over those years exactly what trickles down and whose boat has risen.
We are now in a position to make some changes that could make a difference in the lives of those who are not in the 1 percent or the "billionaire class." In 2017, we saw the tax code altered again in favor of the wealthy and corporations, which is permanent, while the benefit to other taxpayers (middle class) is now over. We can change that.
You don't have to look far or dig deep to see the disparity. The Dec. 1, 2020, edition of USA Today, reported the 614 billionaires in the U.S. increased their wealth by nearly $1 trillion during the pandemic. That's an amazing amount for 614 families. That is enough to wipe out hunger in America, lift 50 million people out of poverty, vaccinate everyone against COVID-19 for years to come, and-or eliminate all student debt. Of course, that didn't happen; all that potential resource went to folks who already had $1 billion or more! I can't even imagine what having $1 billion would be like, much less why a billionaire would want another billion.
It's amazing that the top 1 percent of U.S. households controls $34.2 trillion - an astounding 15 times the bottom 50 percent of the country. That is occurring at the same time as 40 percent of Americans are one paycheck away from becoming impoverished, according to CBS News on Jan. 29, 2019. The debt load of students who were told a college degree is the road to prosperity is also astounding at $1.7 trillion, which has actually impeded their assent to the middle class.
The bottom line for me is this: The wealthy are not overtaxed, and having an equitable tax structure would go a long way toward accomplishing some of the goals noted above. I know we are in the middle of tax season and we just made our annual submission which, no surprise to me, was more than $750. I don't mind paying taxes in general. I don't support all of our government policies, but I am an American citizen and I consider it my duty to do my part. I do not believe those who pay their fair share are "stupid." Besides, I like good highways, reliable electricity, affordable college, and other amenities of citizenship.
A big step toward achieving some semblance of equity would be a wealth tax. I wholly support such a concept. A mere 2 percent tax on household wealth over $50 million and additional 1 percent over $1 billion could generate $3 trillion in 10 years. That would be a pretty good start toward income equity. Let's do it.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
