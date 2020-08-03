Because I was born in Africa, I have always felt an affinity toward it and the people who live there. There are some things about what was called the “Dark Continent” in my childhood that many people probably don’t know.
First, Africa is by far the richest continent on earth in terms of natural resources. In fact, no one knows how very rich Africa actually is because so much of the interior between the Mediterranean Sea and South Africa has still not been surveyed as to the kinds and extent of the resources present.
South Africa has been fairly-well surveyed and is incredibly rich in iron, platinum, chromium, manganese, vanadium, palladium, zirconium, and titanium, as well as gold and diamonds. But from there North, there have been only sporadic and localized location and exploitation of the existing resources. Africa is a very complex and diverse set of countries, some of which are tribally-run, some by elected government and some by dictators. In addition, various border skirmishes occur among and between many of these countries at any given time.
However, there has been some remarkable cooperation by some, many, and most of these countries. The Cooperation for Fair Trade in Africa; the UN African Union; the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States; the Economic Community of Central African States; the Southern African Development Community; the African Continental Free-Trade Area; the Common Market of Eastern and Southern Africa; the East African Community, and many more organizations have been formed.
However, if Africa really wants to ensure it is a serious player on the world stage, it can do more. More integration can occur, and the first among those would be a complete survey of the available resources in each country. Plus, there are also vast areas of farmable, non-forested land that could be carefully used for the growing of food, which could permanently banish hunger from the continent.
Learning from the success of the U.S., and the failure of the EU, Africa could form a loose confederation of nations that does things as a block when necessary, but individually as needed. The central government could emulate ours in having three distinct branches as much as it applies to them. The government should consist of an executive branch with a rotating president or prime minister who sits at the head of an executive counsel, much like the chair of a board of directors. The government should consist of a bicameral congress in which each state has equal representation in one house and a population-related representation in the other. And the government should have a justice system in which each country handles laws and disputes independently, with a national judicial council to mediate disputes between the laws of the various member nations.
With a unified front and the natural resources available, I believe Africa could easily become a vibrant, powerful and contributing member of the world economy. As it currently is, there are pockets of wealth, and much larger pockets of abject poverty, famine and death. The economies of the world have helped Africa in many ways and raised the overall standard of living across the continent. But if Africa wants to move into a better and brighter future, its countries must stop fighting among themselves and start working together for the common good.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
