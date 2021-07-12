“There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch” – Robert Heinlein.
I could easily stop right there because that quote and the quote below by my favorite author say everything that you need to know about things that are free. Somebody has to pay for everything. If it is offered to you free of cost, that simply means some other sucker paid for it.
And, if it is a government program of any kind, we all pay for it through a huge portion of our earnings that are confiscated directly from our paychecks, and indirectly through all of the hidden and blatant other taxes, fees, penalties and further scams. Then just to rub salt into the wound, various governmental entities fund their excesses with the money they forced us to cough up under penalty of prison. Don’t believe me? Refuse to pay a tax of some kind and see what happens to you.
“Anything free is worth what you pay for it” – Robert Heinlein.
Again, think about all of the things you have ever received for free and then how important or valuable they turned out to be. And I’m not talking about receiving love from someone, because even that has a cost. A majority of colleges and universities now in operation aren’t fit for me to send my dog to, much less an impressionable teenager.
A majority of the places we used to dream about attending have become ideological indoctrination centers where our children are taught to hate this country and one another. They are fully involved in the insane “woke-tocracy” which has invaded our civilization like a nasty virus. What do you think these places will be like when they are fully funded and controlled by the government through the “free” money these places have become completely reliant on?
There is an old Chinese saying that translates to something like this: “When a man approaches you with his hand extended in welcome, concern yourself with the hidden hand behind his back.” I have traveled a long and winding road, and now that I'm in my late 60s, I have come to realize that anyone who offers you something for free has an ulterior motive of some kind that you won’t see until it is too late. Free things always have strings attached. Always. If you don’t believe that, you are like someone on a motorcycle who doesn’t believe that every driver on the road wants to kill you.
You are free to believe whatever you like, but it really is your own butt that is on the line. And if you are considering accepting something being offered to you free, you better be sure you find out beforehand exactly what that free thing is going to cost you.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
