The topic of "who is funding the riots" was selected prior to the most recent events and prior to my having started submitting the Point/Counterpoint response "from the left."
Based on that I think the topic had to do with unrest in cities across the country, especially Seattle and Portland. The title suggests the riots had "sponsors" like the NFL or NASCAR, and participants were somehow compensated and could have had a sponsor's name emblazoned on their shirts or helmets. That is not the case.
I don't even know how this topic lends itself to right/left analysis and critique, since riots, property damage, personal injury, death, hate and anger are not listed as values on either side. They are sometimes used as bludgeons to beat up the other side, but leaders on both sides have rejected aggressive and destructive actions to achieve their ends.
There have been recent assertions that those who participated in the Seattle and Portland protests that did, in fact, rise to the level of a riot, based on the actions of some participants, are are treated differently than those under current suspicion for attacking our nation's Capitol. One doesn't have to look too hard to find affirmable evidence that the suggestion is not true.
From the Department of Justice, dated May 31, 2020, we have this from Attorney General Barr: "With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements. Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda."
He went on to say (my emphasis): "Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law. To identify criminal organizers and instigators, and to coordinate federal resources with our state and local partners, federal law enforcement is using our existing network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly."
So, looking for funding sources is a red herring to distract from issue at hand: that peaceful protests were clearly hijacked. Leadership from all sides of the argument have condemned the violence and support the prosecution of those who engaged in the actions. Further, a "Fact Check" article in USA Today dated Aug. 13, 2020, reveals the level of condemnation of violence by several Democratic Party leaders.
The fact is many businesses and organizations donate to groups whose stated ideals/values are in line with theirs. If we look for funders, we see ATT, Marriott, Home Depot, the Cherokee Nation, Southwest Airlines, on and on. To contribute to an ideal, whose protest is hijacked, does not rise to the level of "funding the riots." And when it does, it behooves that organization to say so and take action as we have seen in the past week.
The Cherokee Nation has demanded, and received, the return of its contribution to the Republican AG group that sponsored robocalls to get people to Washington, D.C., where their presence resulted in a riot. Other organizations that have sponsored legitimate political causes have voiced opposition to the actions of a few radicals, even when they support the broad, underlying ideal of the cause.
It behooves all of us to look at, and support, the ideal of our nation and condemn the violent acts of the few.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
