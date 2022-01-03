COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: America built on racism, but it's complicated

Is America a racist society? That is a loaded question that divides people based on a broad-brush approach to dialogue. It is an ironic question to be posed in the Cherokee Nation – a sovereign nation established here based on racism and forced removal.
One has only to drive around town to see all the Cherokee tags, which reveal many of us have ancestors who were sent to Oklahoma because white people wanted their land – and possibly their gold. It just takes reading about U.S. history to know our nation's capitol building was built by slave labor, as was the White House. People of African descent were bought and sold in many town squares and treated as property. So, if we are honest, race and racism have been a part of our story. We’ve seen it even more recently when white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. It continues to this day, and there are many examples that support the idea that the U.S. is a racist nation.
But that’s not the whole story, and those episodes don’t define our whole society. Most of us, if we are honest, have some preconceived notions based on race or ethnicity. And most of us, when we examine those thoughts and beliefs rationally, see our errors. Being fallible human beings and having those thoughts and beliefs does not make us racists.
From the “Coalition for Racial Equity and Rights” we find this statement: “The term ‘racism’ is often poorly understood. The Oxford Dictionary defines it as, 'Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior.' However, this is a simplified explanation of a complex issue.”
Here’s a clarifying question: If you bought a “wool” blanket and got it home, read the label and found it was 95 percent cotton, would you consider it a wool blanket or cotton blanket? At what percentage would you consider it a wool blanket – 100 percent, 95 percent? Researchers out of the University of Alabama concluded, “According to [George] Hawley, a political scientist who specializes in demography and the far right, roughly 5.64 percent of America’s 198 million non-Hispanic whites have beliefs consistent with the alt-right’s worldview.” With that figure it would seem we are not a racist society, but there are racists among us.
But as is usually the case, there’s more to the story. There are those out there, some in the media – primarily Fox News hosts such as Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson – who fan the flames of white anxiety and resentment. Ingraham said on her show: “The America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people, and they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like.” Carlson, for his part, has made similar statements and was identified on the “Daily Stormer,” a neo-Nazi website, as “our greatest ally.”
This type of rhetoric does make it seem as if we are more racist than the numbers cited suggest. It also makes it more difficult to have the kind of conversations necessary to try and bridge the divide between races and search for the “ties that bind.” This is the polar opposite from what used to be our country’s pride in being a “melting pot,” where all races and nationalities could come together and create a vibrant, dynamic whole. It would be great if we could get back to that, or at least celebrate that we are a “quilt” that is 100 percent American.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.