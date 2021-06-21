“There is a delight in the hardy life of the open. There are no words that can tell the hidden spirit of the wilderness that can reveal its mystery, its melancholy and its charm. The nation behaves well if it treats the natural resources as assets which it must turn over to the next generation increased and not impaired in value" – Speech by Theodore Roosevelt in Osawatomie, Kansas, Aug. 31, 1910.
And from “Anchor” magazine we learn: “Everything in the Cherokee environment — from corn and tobacco to eagles, deer, and snakes to fire and smoke to creeks and mountains — had an intelligent spirit and played a central role in Cherokee myths as well as daily practices. Native peoples did not view themselves as separate from their environment — they were a part of it.”
I was an assistant troop leader for a Boy Scout troop here in Oklahoma for many years. We had a great time learning about and exploring nature. We did some “high adventure” camping and lots of weekend and summer camps.
A major point of Scouting that was made for us as leaders and for the boys was to leave our site “better than you found it.” Our Scoutmaster was dedicated to that proposition, as was I, and so we expected the boys to join us in meeting that expectation. They occasionally grumbled when we would “police the area,” looking for any litter or anything that did not belong. We were scrupulous about caring for the parks and campsites where we stayed.
With that background, I was aghast at reading about the Scout leader – who was ejected from the BSA over the incident – who knocked over an ancient rock formation, known as a "hoodoo," at a state park in Utah. Not far from there is Bryce Canyon National Park, a marvel of hoodoos, and Canyonlands, Moab, Arches and Zion National Parks. To get there, you might have to traverse through Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.
I’ve been to all these sites and marveled at their grandeur and natural beauty. I also marveled at the lack of care some visitors showed during their stay. Granted, a minority of folks, but enough to keep the Rangers busy. Whether it was telling them to stay on the trails or picking up litter that had been carelessly tossed, they had to keep an eagle eye. When going to areas that were only accessible by participating in guided tours, such as to petroglyphs or other ancient art, they must keep reminding folks of the rules. Some people just don’t seem to get it.
We have a spiritual and a moral obligation to sustain our environment. As one part of meeting, that obligation is the protection and preservation of our shared National Parks and Monuments. Exploitation of those areas for financial gain by a few, especially extraction companies, should offend us all. I could not possibly say it better than Chief Seattle of Susquamish tribe: “The earth does not belong to man, man belongs to the earth. All things are connected like the blood that unites us all. Man did not weave the web of life, he is merely a strand in it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself.”
I believe that to be true and so believe that our care for our shared national parks and monuments reflects who we are. Let’s do our part to care for those treasures. When and if you go, leave it better than you found it. That is our obligation; let’s meet it.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
