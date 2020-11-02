Regardless of what anyone says, antifa does not represent the Democratic Party. True, some members of the Democratic Party, especially those in the Golden State, have supported the ideology and methods employed by antica members, but the the party as a whole does not condone antifa methods. Rioting, vandalism, and injuring the competition is the hallmark of hoodlums, not Americans – certainly not here in Oklahoma.
Antifa bills itself as an anti-fascist action and left-wing political movement in the U.S. They proclaim their goal is anti-authoritarian, anti-capitalist, anti-fascist, and anti-state. They subscribe to a range of left-wing ideologies, such as anarchism, communism, Marxism, social democracy, and socialism – pretty much anything opposed to any version of democracy, including America's republic style government.
Most Oklahoma Democrats would prefer to ignore antifa's existence, but that's like ignoring a huge cancer on your face. Antifa will not be ignored, and like it or not, they have a throat-hold on both West and East coast factions of the Democratic Party. Democrats in the so-called flyover states, such as Oklahoma, are faced with ignoring their movement or falling in line with the more radical elements of their party. It should be an easy choice, but political careers are made and destroyed on bad decisions. Some Democrats argue that if Trump wins the election, it will be thanks to antifa.
Antifa supporters contend they only use violence as a defense against violence. With even a cursory look at news videos from Portland, Seattle, New York City, and California, it is obvious that violence and bullying tactics are part and parcel to their tactics. Antifa bulldozes over any individual in their way, even fellow Democrats. Democracy is their enemy. They despise everything America stands for, and anyone – even their less-than-enthusiastic supporters – can easily fall victim to their mob-style justice.
Mob rule and lynching parties were part of life here in Oklahoma and surrounding states just 150 years ago; consequently, the hard-working, honest Oklahomans appreciate law and order. Many local residents have ancestors who died bringing civilization to a land overrun with Wild West outlaws and Roaring '20s criminals.
The antifa movement has not actually hijacked the Democratic Party, despite the rumors and news reports. Local Democrats, even those who condone antifa's tactics, have never met an antifa member, much less marched and rioted alongside them. Like all highly active and vocal movements, though, antifa gets the majority of attention from the American press. Action, strife and emotion sells books, magazines, newspapers, and television news. Stories about common sense, integrity, and everyday activities seem boring to most of the media; at least, the national news medias obviously thinks so.
Muckraking, searching out and publicizing scandalous information about famous people in an underhanded way, is alive and well in today's media, and many people love hearing about juicy, depraved activities all over the world. Apparently, the mass media believes the American public is suffering from a form of mass schadenfreude (enjoying other people's misery). Stories about success and happiness are relegated to evergreen pieces – news features that can be used whenever needed to fill in a TV new department's dead air or a magazine's or newspaper's empty “holes” when no “real news” is available.
The national election will be over soon, and hopefully, antifa will fade into the background as just another attempt to overthrow the American way of life. As more and more city, state, and federal prosecutors arrest and prosecute their members, antifa and their duped followers will eventually realize that burning down a business or attacking helpless individuals is the road to prison, not freedom.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.