COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Are CEOs more valuable than hourly workers?

I would expect that at least 99 percent of us have had a boss at one time or another. Larger companies are headed by a chief executive officer, who typically make more money than we will ever know.
Further, most of us didn’t quibble with that scenario. In my case, I worked at a car dealership where the CEO’s name was on the sign, and he served as the face of the company. He inherited the dealership from his father, but he worked hard, and he was at the office every day. He took it from a small local dealership to one that was known statewide, even across state lines. He was proud of his business – it’s still around, though he is not – and I was proud to work there. That was back in 1969 or so, and the ratio of CEO pay to worker pay was “about 20:1,” according to www.payscale.com. Everyone at that time, the folks I knew and worked with, would not object to that ratio. If a salesman then made $20,000, the owner could make $400,000 and everyone was happy – mostly.
So, the question for me is not that CEOs make more than an hourly worker – and pay does express value to most of us – but the ratio. I think 20:1 is a fair ratio. However, since the late 1970s, that number has exploded beyond belief. As reported in PayScale, "inflation-adjusted CEO compensation increased 997 percent, a rise almost double stock market growth and substantially greater than the painfully slow 10.9 percent growth in a typical worker's annual compensation over the same period." That same article reports they averaged 168 companies and the average ratio for those companies had ballooned to 70:1, with the largest being a drug company – CVS – where the ratio was 434:1. So if the average hourly rate is $20 an hour – about $42,000 a year – the CEO would make over $18 million! If the earlier ratio were still true, the salary would be $840,000. Not bad!
We know how this situation came to be. Heck, it was done in plain sight and is perfectly legal. Bill Clinton was president and his advisers – Robert Rubin, Lloyd Benson, Leon Panetta, and others – suggested tying their income to company performance, that is, the value of stocks. That way they could still be well-compensated, and they would avoid taxing their income over $1 million. That was a sweet deal, and it continues to this day. CEO pay being tied to company value led to many decisions to reduce costs, including offshoring of jobs and industries to reduce labor costs, so the employee was hit hard while the CEO made out like a, well, a bandit. A legal bandit.
Now those well-paid CEOs have figured out how to hold onto their billions and avoid paying taxes to boot! You and I, and anyone making a salary, must pay taxes or face IRS troubles. Many of us, if not most, do so willingly, as we recognize that taxes are our ticket to enter this great country. We pay our fair share. But our equanimity is challenged when we see that not only are the CEOs being paid huge amounts, but they’re also not paying their fair share.
ProPublica published an article in June that shows the average household paid around 14 percent in federal taxes. The richest paid much less. They reported the 25 richest Americans – Buffett, Bezos, Bloomberg, Musk, Zuckerberg, etc. – paid an average of 3.4 percent! Buffett paid .1 percent, Bezos paid .98 percent. That kind of legal inequality makes some of us fume.
I don’t mind anyone making money, even lots of money, but we should all be equal when it comes to paying our fair share, even CEOs.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
