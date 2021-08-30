COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Are corporations people? It depends...

Are corporations people?
This is an odd question, because it might be answered in a number of different ways. First, in a concrete sense, corporations are not “people,” by any definition of the word. However, under some circumstances and for some tax purposes, corporations are considered to be individuals by the government.
This is as has been dictated at some point by a Congress and signed into law by a president. If you see a problem with this classification, you need to address that concern to Congress and urge them to change it. Yet again, and under other circumstances, corporations are not considered to be people by the government, and are held legally to an entirely different standard. And yet, under other circumstances, the term “people” doesn’t even apply. Do I think this is all legitimate and for the benefit of the tax-paying public? Certainly not. It is for the benefit of the government and corporations
How are corporations viewed as people under the law? Because the tax codes are, by design, so difficult to navigate, tax-incentives and tax-breaks are provided by the government to make people and companies do as the government demands. For people, that comes in the form of child credits and standard deductions, while for corporations, it is in the form of depreciation on real property and equipment and a different tax rate.
How are corporations not viewed as people? A prime example of that would be the monopoly laws, which can be used to break apart a company that has too much market share and is more powerful than the government can tolerate. I’m not sure, but my guess is that should the government attempt to split apart a person in the same way, someone, somewhere would be upset about it. Maybe.
How are corporations considered to be both people and not-people? Corporations can become multinational with or without the permission of the government, and no law would be able to hinder a corporation from moving its businesses overseas. Corporations can take control of governments, like the banana companies that once ran many Central American countries. Of course, a single person or group could also seize and run a country in the same way it was done by a dictator like Chairman Mao in China or by a movement like the Bolsheviks in Russia.
As far as I can tell, nearly all of the labyrinthian laws on the books concerning corporations were written at the behest of corporations, and with kick-backs to congressmen who cooperated in the form of stock options, outright bribes and cushy jobs upon leaving Congress. However, I see no difference between that and the outright bribes paid to citizens by the government in the form of welfare of one kind or another to keep people compliant and reliant on the government. After all, we all know we shouldn’t bite the hand that feeds us. Right?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
