COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Ballot initiative process should stay with citizens

Oklahoma has a long history of citizen-led initiative petitions.
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, "Oklahoma was the first state to include initiative and referendum provisions in its original constitution when it became a state in 1907."
According to Oklahoma Watch, our state is one of only 28 states that allows its citizens to initiate legislation. This lets the people of Oklahoma to bring legislation to the ballot to be voted on in an election, when the Legislature does not, or will not, enact the will of the people. But a recent proposal, Oklahoma House Joint Resolution 1002, would change the ballot initiative process.
Under current law, state statutes require signatures of at least 8% of the number of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election, while constitutional amendments require at least 15% of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election. These signatures can be acquired anywhere in the state and must be collected in a period of 90 days. Under HJR 1002, these percentages remain the same, but signature collectors would be required to obtain these percentages in each of Oklahoma's 77 counties, making the process much more difficult.
To an extent, the sentiment is understandable. It's the same principle behind the nation's Electoral College and bicameral legislature. At the federal level, the nation was never designed to be a direct democracy. The founders talked of a "tyranny of the majority," wherein a majority of the population - theoretically composed of people in large cities - could impose their will upon the minority, possibly infringing on their rights.
When you consider the populations of Tulsa and Oklahoma City add up to nearly 1.1 million people, you realize those two cities alone make up more than a quarter of the state's population. And given the 90-day window, petitioners often focus their efforts in larger cities due to simple math.
People in the panhandle and other less populated areas are likely overlooked, given petitioners must acquire as many signatures as they can within the 90-day period, and larger cities are the best way to accomplish that task.
But ultimately, Oklahoma isn't required to adhere to the same philosophy behind the Electoral College and the nation's legislature. Every citizen has a vote if a petition makes it to the ballot. HJR 1002 would create larger problems than those it seeks to solve.
Collecting the signatures of 8%-15% of legal voters in 77 counties within 90 days appears to be a monumental task and would require serious organization and planning. It could hinder grassroots efforts and give only well-organized and well-funded petition campaigns a chance to get a measure on the ballot, leaving ordinary citizens attempting a petition at a disadvantage.
Though HJR 1002 passed the House, it appears to be stuck in committee. This resolution is too restrictive for our petition procedures, and the citizens of Oklahoma hold more power with our current process.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
