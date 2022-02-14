COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Banning lawmakers from owning stock has bipartisan support

A bill that is being considered in the U.S. Senate prohibits elected officials, specifically those in Congress, from being able to buy and sell individual stocks. That bill has bipartisan support, so it is unique in these times of nearly universal division.
We can see there is support for making this change and it is a change I heartily support. Here's how the ban would work: After a short transition period, members of Congress and their spouses won't be allowed to own or trade individual stocks. Instead, they can put their money in conflict-free investments like diversified mutual funds, and if they break the rules, they'll have to pay a $50,000 fine per violation.
You might ask, "Why do we need such a law?" That's a good question. The answer is we can no longer trust our elected officials to not "make bank" off the position of responsibility they hold. Sens. Perdue and Loeffler and Burr demonstrated that recently. Since there was no law, no charges were filed. It's amazing how "public servants" manage to become rich on a public salary! However, it's not a recent turn of events that elected officials need to have limits placed on their activities; it has been going on ever since governments were conceived.
My recent reading of Ulysses S. Grant's biography provides ample evidence of nefarious characters being elected and using their positions for personal gain. Then in the 1960s, Martin Luther King Jr. famously said, "And so we shall have to do more than register and more than vote; we shall have to create leaders who embody virtues we can respect, who have moral and ethical principles we can applaud with enthusiasm."
If we were to follow that advice, we'd not need this law or any law prescribing behavior. Unfortunately, each of the persons elected, regardless of their status, intelligence, morality, and virtues, is ultimately a flawed and fallible human being. Just imagine the change when elected. Suddenly people want your opinion on matters, they want to take you to lunch, let you stay in their condo, maybe buy your wife a car or send your kids to college. You are suddenly a "very important person"! That kind of siren song of power and authority is very difficult to resist.
Then, just as suddenly, you are given information no other people have. You receive the inside scoop on government purchases and actions, actions that directly and immediately affect the stock market and the economy. You receive information you believe will hurt your brother's or parent's retirement portfolio. You find out there's going to be a huge Pentagon purchase of whatever that will boost stock prices of the company. We've seen it happen over and over. Fallible people spill the beans.
This change needs to happen. It's a first step in reigning in the perks of elected officials. I support it and was, frankly, disappointed, and frustrated that Speaker Nancy Pelosi initially rejected the change, saying, "We're a free market economy; they should be able to participate in that." Well, la-dee-dah! That seems self-serving to me. She has since changed her tune and said she'd support it "if it also applies to the judicial branch." That sounds like a monkey wrench and two-step dodge. That, though, is not the proposal. Thankfully, she is now behind the bill and is drafting legislation accordingly. In the Senate, Elizabeth Warren D-Massachusetts, and Steve Daines, R-Montana, have proposed a bill doing the same.
